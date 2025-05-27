Latvia has handed over 1,500 strike drones to Ukraine

$41.570.06
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 41214 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 126786 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 114596 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 131795 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 138596 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 99714 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 96273 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 87579 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82349 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86830 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 87555 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 42938 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 30367 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 24752 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 20346 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 90882 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 481743 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 515213 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 464648 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 554179 views
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Keir Starmer

Petteri Orpo

Ulf Kristersson

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Sweden

Kyiv

Denmark

Norway

Europe

UNN Lite

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 5532 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 39872 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 64187 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 187969 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 293306 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Dassault Rafale

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Latvia has handed over 1,500 strike drones to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Latvia has sent 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones within six months.

Latvia has handed over 1,500 strike drones to Ukraine

Latvia has sent a new batch of 1,500 strike drones to Ukraine as part of the international "drone coalition". This was announced on May 26 by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds in X, writes UNN.

Another 1,500 combat drones are being delivered from Latvia to Ukraine. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones in the first half of the year as part of the international drone coalition.

- said Spruds, posting a photo of the drones prepared for shipment.

Addition

Prior to this, Latvia reported on the transfer of a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine at the end of April as part of the "drone coalition".

According to Delfi, in 2024, the support of the coalition member countries to Ukraine amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. Within the coalition, an international fund was created, which in 2024 raised funding in the amount of more than EUR 80 million.

The coalition includes 18 countries - Latvia, Great Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
New Zealand
Latvia
Australia
Denmark
Canada
Luxembourg
France
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
