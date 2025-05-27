Latvia has handed over 1,500 strike drones to Ukraine

Latvia has sent a new batch of 1,500 strike drones to Ukraine as part of the international "drone coalition". This was announced on May 26 by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds in X, writes UNN.

Another 1,500 combat drones are being delivered from Latvia to Ukraine. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones in the first half of the year as part of the international drone coalition. - said Spruds, posting a photo of the drones prepared for shipment.

Addition

Prior to this, Latvia reported on the transfer of a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine at the end of April as part of the "drone coalition".

According to Delfi, in 2024, the support of the coalition member countries to Ukraine amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. Within the coalition, an international fund was created, which in 2024 raised funding in the amount of more than EUR 80 million.

The coalition includes 18 countries - Latvia, Great Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden.