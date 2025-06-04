$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 9178 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 20396 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

06:10 PM • 20187 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 189702 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 152224 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 251405 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 128173 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 231295 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141309 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143522 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Latvia becomes a temporary member of the UN Security Council: what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

UN countries supported Latvia, which nominated its candidacy for the first time. Latvia pledged to promote peace, security and sustainable development, receiving 178 votes.

Latvia becomes a temporary member of the UN Security Council: what it means

The United Nations voted to elect Latvia to the UN Security Council for 2026 and 2027. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Delfi.

Details

It is noted that the vote took place at a plenary session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Latvia nominated its candidacy for an elected seat on the UN Security Council for the first time and remained the only candidate from the group of Eastern European countries. Until January 31, Latvia competed with Montenegro, but it decided to withdraw its candidacy.

In order for Latvia to become a non-permanent member of the council, it was necessary to obtain the support of two-thirds of the UN member states

- the message says.

According to the publication, Latvia received 178 votes.

If elected, Latvia has pledged to advocate for cooperation between UN member states, regional organizations and civil society to strengthen resilience, promote lasting peace and security, achieve sustainable development and ensure that no one is left behind.

President Edgars Rinkēvičs thanked 178 member states on social network X (Twitter) for their support, and also noted that Latvia will work for a peaceful, rules-based international order and sustainable development around the world.

Let us remind you

Latvia sent 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones within six months.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Edgars Rinkēvičs
United Nations Security Council
Montenegro
Latvia
United Nations
New York City
Ukraine
Twitter
