Latvia becomes a temporary member of the UN Security Council: what it means

The United Nations voted to elect Latvia to the UN Security Council for 2026 and 2027. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Delfi.

It is noted that the vote took place at a plenary session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Latvia nominated its candidacy for an elected seat on the UN Security Council for the first time and remained the only candidate from the group of Eastern European countries. Until January 31, Latvia competed with Montenegro, but it decided to withdraw its candidacy.

In order for Latvia to become a non-permanent member of the council, it was necessary to obtain the support of two-thirds of the UN member states - the message says.

According to the publication, Latvia received 178 votes.

If elected, Latvia has pledged to advocate for cooperation between UN member states, regional organizations and civil society to strengthen resilience, promote lasting peace and security, achieve sustainable development and ensure that no one is left behind.

President Edgars Rinkēvičs thanked 178 member states on social network X (Twitter) for their support, and also noted that Latvia will work for a peaceful, rules-based international order and sustainable development around the world.

