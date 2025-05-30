UN Security Council meeting showed that the world will not tolerate Russian strikes on the civilian population of Ukraine - Sybiha

The regular meeting of the UN Security Council showed that the world will not tolerate Russia's barbaric attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine and its unwillingness to join a constructive peace dialogue. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, writes UNN.

Yesterday's UN Security Council meeting on Russia's war against Ukraine made it clear: the world will not tolerate Russia's barbaric attacks on civilians and its unwillingness to constructively participate in a meaningful peace process. - Sybiha said.

The Minister also noted that Ukraine appreciates the support of the United States, Europe and other international partners in the issue of introducing a 30-day truce.

Ukraine appreciates the broad support of the United States, Europe and other international partners who are encouraging Russia to accept our call for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire - a crucial basis for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter. - the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiha called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait until Monday, but to hand over to Kyiv the Russian "memorandum" on the ceasefire.

"Why wait until Monday? If the Russians have finally developed their "memorandum" - after ten days of deliberation and strikes against Ukraine - it can be handed over to us immediately," Sybiha stressed.