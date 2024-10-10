UNICEF: More than 370 million girls and women are victims of childhood sexual abuse

Also, according to UNICEF, 240 to 310 million boys suffer from this worldwide.

Written by UNN with reference to the website of The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

According to new UNICEF estimates released today, more than 370 million girls and women alive today, or one in eight, have been raped or sexually assaulted before the age of 18.

According to UNICEF, sexual violence against children is prevalent across all geographical, cultural and economic boundaries. The majority of victims - 79 million girls and women - live in sub-Saharan Africa, 75 million in East and Southeast Asia, 73 million in Central and South Asia, and 68 million in Europe and North America.

It is estimated that between 240 million and 310 million boys and men - or about 1 in 11 - have been raped or sexually abused as children. This estimate rises to 410-530 million if non-contact forms are included.

