True "denazification" should begin with Moscow, given its attitude towards other ethnic groups — Azerbaijanis and the rest of the peoples of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and others. - Tykhyi emphasized.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Lavrov's belligerent rhetoric demonstrates that Russia rejects peace efforts and instead resorts to 2022-style ultimatums.

We call on partners to immediately apply new, tough sanctions against these Russian "denazifiers" to bring them back to reality. - Tykhyi summarized.

Context

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov made a statement about the terms of a peace agreement with Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that "Ukraine must be demilitarized and "denazified", lawsuits and sanctions against Russia canceled, and frozen assets returned."

