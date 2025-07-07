$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
The real "denazification" must begin in Moscow: Kyiv reacted to Lavrov's statements and called on partners for new sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tikhyi, reacted to Lavrov's statements, calling them a rejection of peace efforts. Ukraine calls on partners to immediately impose new tough sanctions against Russia.

The real "denazification" must begin in Moscow: Kyiv reacted to Lavrov's statements and called on partners for new sanctions

Lavrov's belligerent rhetoric demonstrates that Russia rejects peace efforts and instead resorts to 2022-style ultimatums. This is how Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi reacted to the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and called on partners to immediately apply new, tough sanctions against these Russian "denazifiers," UNN reports.

True "denazification" should begin with Moscow, given its attitude towards other ethnic groups — Azerbaijanis and the rest of the peoples of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and others.

- Tykhyi emphasized.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Lavrov's belligerent rhetoric demonstrates that Russia rejects peace efforts and instead resorts to 2022-style ultimatums.

We call on partners to immediately apply new, tough sanctions against these Russian "denazifiers" to bring them back to reality.

- Tykhyi summarized.

Context

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov made a statement about the terms of a peace agreement with Ukraine.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that "Ukraine must be demilitarized and "denazified", lawsuits and sanctions against Russia canceled, and frozen assets returned."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

