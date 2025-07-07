Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listed Russia's conditions for ending the war. He emphasized that peace requires "international legal recognition of the new territorial realities" that emerged after the annexation of Crimea, as well as the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. This is reported by Magyar Hemze, writes UNN.

"These people decided their future by freely expressing their will during the referendum. Our agenda includes the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the lifting of sanctions against Russia, the cancellation of all claims against Russia, and the return of illegally seized assets based in the West," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, all of this should be included in a legally binding peace agreement. He added that Ukraine should "return to the origins of its statehood and adhere to the spirit and letter of the documents that formed its legal basis" and mentioned the 1990 Declaration of State Sovereignty, which enshrined "provisions on neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status."

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also reiterated the need to eliminate "the deep causes of the conflict" and remove "threats to Russia's security caused by NATO expansion." In addition, among Moscow's wishes is to ensure human rights "in the territories remaining under the control of the Kyiv regime, which since 2014 has been destroying everything related to Russia, Russians, or the Russian-speaking people, including the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media."

