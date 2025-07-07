Lavrov announced Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 3820 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 16929 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
08:27 AM • 33107 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 51323 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 95596 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 48627 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 74263 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 135314 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130410 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 253555 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3.7m/s
29%
744mm
Popular news
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 51923 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shownJuly 7, 05:19 AM • 49639 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 86135 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details08:09 AM • 45706 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 23438 views
Publications
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 704 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 95563 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 87462 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 193873 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 407416 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 24511 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 253547 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 99380 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 219028 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 243950 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Lavrov announced Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced conditions for ending the war, including recognition of annexed territories and demilitarization of Ukraine. He also demands the lifting of sanctions, the return of assets, and Ukraine's neutral status.

Lavrov announced Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listed Russia's conditions for ending the war. He emphasized that peace requires "international legal recognition of the new territorial realities" that emerged after the annexation of Crimea, as well as the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. This is reported by Magyar Hemze, writes UNN.

Details

"These people decided their future by freely expressing their will during the referendum. Our agenda includes the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the lifting of sanctions against Russia, the cancellation of all claims against Russia, and the return of illegally seized assets based in the West," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, all of this should be included in a legally binding peace agreement. He added that Ukraine should "return to the origins of its statehood and adhere to the spirit and letter of the documents that formed its legal basis" and mentioned the 1990 Declaration of State Sovereignty, which enshrined "provisions on neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status."

Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities – MFA06.07.25, 13:34 • 1754 views

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also reiterated the need to eliminate "the deep causes of the conflict" and remove "threats to Russia's security caused by NATO expansion." In addition, among Moscow's wishes is to ensure human rights "in the territories remaining under the control of the Kyiv regime, which since 2014 has been destroying everything related to Russia, Russians, or the Russian-speaking people, including the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media."

Trump stated no progress in talks with Putin on Ukraine04.07.25, 09:27 • 1650 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
NATO
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Hungary
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9