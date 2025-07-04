Trump stated no progress in talks with Putin on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that during a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he "made no progress" in reaching a ceasefire agreement. UNN reports this with reference to CNN.

Details

On Thursday, Trump had an almost hour-long phone conversation with Putin, after which he expressed disappointment with the stalled ceasefire talks.

We had a conversation. It was quite a long conversation. We talked about many things, including Iran, and also, as you know, the war with Ukraine. I am not satisfied with this – said Trump.

When asked if he thought he had made progress with Putin on a deal with Ukraine, Trump firmly replied, "No." He added, "I made no progress with him at all today."

Addition

Yesterday, July 3, against the backdrop of the announced conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, an air raid alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. Russian attacks continued throughout the night and until morning.

Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, including ballistic missiles, over Ukraine overnight; 476 drones and two cruise missiles were neutralized, the enemy mainly attacked Kyiv, there were hits in 8 locations (9 missiles and 63 drones).

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 23 people were reported injured.

During yesterday's phone conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Russia would not abandon "the elimination of all root causes of the confrontation that arose."

In addition, Trump claims that the US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine.