Trump stated no progress in talks with Putin on Ukraine

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 3607 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 9507 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 113753 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 105925 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 118446 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 77855 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 76132 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 52269 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 42730 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30424 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
48%
751mm
Popular news
Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoffJuly 3, 09:32 PM • 32635 views
US Senators investigate Trump's five-month pause in sanctions against RussiaJuly 3, 10:02 PM • 46255 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injuredJuly 3, 10:36 PM • 54841 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 29762 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 4923 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 84910 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 90611 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 85767 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 98601 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 144558 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 102342 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 82488 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 87413 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 91643 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 144430 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Trump stated no progress in talks with Putin on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 123 views

US President Donald Trump stated there was no progress in talks with Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine. The conversation took place amidst Russia's night attacks on Ukraine, which resulted in casualties in Kyiv.

Trump stated no progress in talks with Putin on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that during a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he "made no progress" in reaching a ceasefire agreement. UNN reports this with reference to CNN.

Details

On Thursday, Trump had an almost hour-long phone conversation with Putin, after which he expressed disappointment with the stalled ceasefire talks.

We had a conversation. It was quite a long conversation. We talked about many things, including Iran, and also, as you know, the war with Ukraine. I am not satisfied with this

– said Trump.

When asked if he thought he had made progress with Putin on a deal with Ukraine, Trump firmly replied, "No." He added, "I made no progress with him at all today."

Addition

Yesterday, July 3, against the backdrop of the announced conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, an air raid alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. Russian attacks continued throughout the night and until morning.

Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, including ballistic missiles, over Ukraine overnight; 476 drones and two cruise missiles were neutralized, the enemy mainly attacked Kyiv, there were hits in 8 locations (9 missiles and 63 drones).

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 23 people were reported injured.

During yesterday's phone conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Russia would not abandon "the elimination of all root causes of the confrontation that arose."

In addition, Trump claims that the US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9