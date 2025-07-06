Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities. This applies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Defense Forces, the defense-industrial complex, and defense support from partners.

This was stated by MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi in the podcast "Grunt z Notevskym", as reported by UNN.

Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities. This applies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Defense Forces, it applies to the defense-industrial complex, it applies to defense support from partners. If there is no consensus and they are not ready to admit us to NATO, then Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions - said Tykhyi.

He emphasized that this is a very firm position.

This is a very firm position that is voiced by Ukraine at all negotiations. Nothing that weakens Ukraine - stated Tykhyi.

Addition

Politico reported that next week on Thursday, on the sidelines of the summit in Great Britain, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" – a loose partnership of Western countries pledging support to Ukraine – will take place. According to an official from the Élysée Palace in Paris, some leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will join the meeting remotely from Rome, where the Ukrainian head of state is participating in a conference dedicated to supporting Kyiv.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Ukraine needs security guarantees and an unconditional ceasefire.