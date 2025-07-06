Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities – MFA

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 7023 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 29105 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 92832 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 97232 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 220524 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 270795 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 126529 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 112532 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 125010 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 194252 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4.1m/s
32%
750mm
Popular news
Putin and Xi Jinping ignore BRICS summit in Brazil: The Guardian named the reasonJuly 6, 02:53 AM • 25037 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequencesJuly 6, 03:14 AM • 49584 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +33°: weather forecast for July 6July 6, 04:08 AM • 5142 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 89-year-old woman woundedJuly 6, 04:29 AM • 29827 views
Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closed06:57 AM • 17859 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 71288 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 220538 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 270801 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 154391 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 155214 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 92844 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 38625 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 162204 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 190789 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 162624 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities – MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities, including the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the defense-industrial complex, and partner support. This firm position was voiced by MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tikhyi, emphasizing that Ukraine will not make concessions that weaken it.

Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities – MFA

Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities. This applies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Defense Forces, the defense-industrial complex, and defense support from partners.

This was stated by MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi in the podcast "Grunt z Notevskym", as reported by UNN

Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities. This applies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Defense Forces, it applies to the defense-industrial complex, it applies to defense support from partners. If there is no consensus and they are not ready to admit us to NATO, then Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions

- said Tykhyi. 

He emphasized that this is a very firm position.

This is a very firm position that is voiced by Ukraine at all negotiations. Nothing that weakens Ukraine

- stated Tykhyi.

Shmyhal: the Ukrainian defense industry has grown 35 times in three years04.03.25, 12:56 • 19620 views

Addition

Politico reported that next week on Thursday, on the sidelines of the summit in Great Britain, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" – a loose partnership of Western countries pledging support to Ukraine – will take place. According to an official from the Élysée Palace in Paris, some leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will join the meeting remotely from Rome, where the Ukrainian head of state is participating in a conference dedicated to supporting Kyiv.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Ukraine needs security guarantees and an unconditional ceasefire.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Giorgia Meloni
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Rome
NATO
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9