Shmyhal: the Ukrainian defense industry has grown 35 times in three years
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian defense industry has reached a capacity of $35 billion and has entered the TOP-50 global defense companies. The production of weapons and equipment has increased significantly, particularly artillery - threefold, and armored personnel carriers - fivefold.
Over the past three years, Ukraine has significantly strengthened its defense industry. Today, the capabilities of the defense industry have increased to $35 billion, and the volume of production in Ukraine has multiplied several times.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a press conference, reports the correspondent of UNN.
Details
Over the past three years, Ukraine has built a completely new defense industry complex, which now has capabilities that have increased 35 times, to $35 billion. Annually, the Ukrainian defense industry can produce our products, which have proven their effectiveness and demonstrate it daily on the battlefield — this is a significant and important achievement.
According to him:
- за два останніх роки було втричі збільшено виробництво артилерії;
- у пʼять разів — бронетранспортерів;
- вдвічі — протитанкової зброї;
- в 2,5 рази — боєприпасів.
These achievements already have practical applications on the front and are an important contribution to the country's defense.
Currently, we produce about a third of our weapons. Our goal is at least 50%. We have transformed Ukroboronprom. Today, it ranks among the TOP-50 strongest defense companies in the world. The Ukrainian defense industry is integrating with the global one.
Reminder
Earlier, UNN reported that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the preparation for the launch of ballistic weapon production.