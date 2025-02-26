Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26

Today, February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, a day dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in everyday life, UNN reports.

Details

On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day. This day reminds us of the convenience and technology of thermoses, which allow us to enjoy our favorite drinks at any time, wherever we are.

Thermoses have become reliable companions of people who strive to lead a healthy lifestyle, take care of their health and the planet. This day also reminds us of the importance of choosing products that support environmental values and making a conscious choice in favor of durable and safe things.

Pink Shirt Day, celebrated annually on the last Wednesday of February, has become an important event at the international level. The initiative, launched in Canada and New Zealand, aims to raise awareness of the problem of bullying and promote a culture of kindness and inclusion.

Initially, Pink Shirt Day was a simple act of solidarity, but over time it has grown into an international initiative that unites millions of people in the fight against bullying. By wearing pink and participating in events, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by violence and contribute to a society where everyone feels safe and respected.

The Pink Shirt Day is an important reminder that each of us can contribute to the fight against bullying.

February 26 also marks World Pistachio Day, a holiday dedicated to one of the most popular nuts in the world. Pistachio not only adds flavor to many dishes, but also has numerous health benefits, including cardiovascular support, improved digestive system function, and is a great source of antioxidants

Often called "green gold," pistachios have an extremely rich history dating back thousands of years. They are native to Central Asia and the Middle East, in particular Iran, where these nuts have been grown for over 2,000 years. In ancient Persia, pistachios were valued not only for their taste but also for their status as a symbol of wealth and nobility. They were used as valuable gifts between royalty and are even mentioned in the Bible.

World Slow Day is celebrated annually, and this day has become a great opportunity to draw attention to the importance of slowing down and enjoying every moment without rushing. The idea of this day was launched in Italy in 2007 by the association The Art of Living Slowly.

The day's main slogan, "Take your time and enjoy the moment," encourages people to stop the rush and focus on the moment. As today's world often requires quick decisions and constant activity, it is important to remember that time for yourself and your loved ones, as well as the simple joys of life, are of great importance.

Do Something for the Good of Others, Even If It's UncomfortableDay is a day dedicated to showing kindness and self-sacrifice for the sake of others, even if it is outside of your comfort zone. This day reminds us of the importance of helping those who need support, even if it sometimes requires us to make some sacrifices or inconvenience.

The purpose of this day is to remind people how even the smallest act of kindness can change the life of another person.

The idea is to encourage helping others, even if it requires giving up convenience or your own comfort. It is a day to think not only about yourself but also about others and to do good, even if it requires some sacrifice or effort.

On February 26, the church calendar honors the memory of St. Porfirije, Bishop of Gaz. He was born around 346 in Thessaloniki (Macedonia) into a wealthy and noble family. Already at a young age, Porfirije decided to devote his life to God by entering a hermitage in Egypt, where he spent five years. After that, he traveled to Jerusalem to visit the holy sites and settled in a cave above the Jordan River.

In 385 he was ordained a priest, and in 396 he became Bishop of Gaza, where he served for 24 years. St. Porphyry died in 420, leaving a legacy of service and devotion to God.

According to the new calendar, Ivan, Mykola, Petro, Serhii, and Anna celebrate their namesakes on this day.

