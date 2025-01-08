White House introduces new security label for smart devices: details

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129054 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136557 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135039 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172905 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165449 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104518 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132457 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131412 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 47705 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101302 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103521 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172905 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165449 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182300 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131412 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132457 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143445 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135019 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152170 views
Actual
White House introduces new security label for smart devices: details

White House introduces new security label for smart devices: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26961 views

The United States has introduced the Cyber Trust Mark, a special label for assessing the cybersecurity of Internet devices. The certification will be voluntary, but starting in 2027, the government will only buy devices with this label.

The White House has introduced a new label for internet-enabled devices such as smart thermostats, baby monitors, lighting control apps, and other network-connected devices. The label will allow consumers to assess the cybersecurity of these popular products. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Cyber Trust Mark is a stylized emblem in the form of a shield with details similar to a chip. It is intended to be a convenient and quick way for Americans to determine how secure a particular smart product is, similar to the USDA's marks on food or the Energy Star rating on household appliances.

Companies seeking to obtain this label for their products must comply with cybersecurity standards developed by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and be tested by certified laboratories

- writes Reuters.

According to the publication, more and more everyday devices are connected to the Internet: garage doors, fitness trackers, surveillance cameras, voice assistants, even ovens and trash cans. This provides users with new conveniences, but also creates new risks.

Each of these devices is a digital door that cybercriminals are looking to open

- said Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cybersecurity.

Receiving the label is voluntary. However, Neuberger expressed hope that consumers will begin to demand the label, stating: “I don't want to connect another device in my home - a camera or a baby monitor - if it threatens my privacy.

Initially, the government plans to focus on consumer devices such as cameras, and later move on to home and office routers and smart meters. Products with this label may be available for sale as early as this year.

In its final days, President Joe Biden's administration plans to sign an executive order that will require the U.S. government to purchase only Cyber Trust Mark devices starting in 2027. Neuberger added that the program has bipartisan support.

Recall

In 2025, artificial intelligence will become more specialized and focused on specific business tasks. Cybersecurity will evolve due to new threats, and companies will reconsider their approaches to cloud technologies and infrastructure.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising