White House introduces new security label for smart devices: details

The White House has introduced a new label for internet-enabled devices such as smart thermostats, baby monitors, lighting control apps, and other network-connected devices. The label will allow consumers to assess the cybersecurity of these popular products. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Cyber Trust Mark is a stylized emblem in the form of a shield with details similar to a chip. It is intended to be a convenient and quick way for Americans to determine how secure a particular smart product is, similar to the USDA's marks on food or the Energy Star rating on household appliances.

Companies seeking to obtain this label for their products must comply with cybersecurity standards developed by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and be tested by certified laboratories - writes Reuters.

According to the publication, more and more everyday devices are connected to the Internet: garage doors, fitness trackers, surveillance cameras, voice assistants, even ovens and trash cans. This provides users with new conveniences, but also creates new risks.

Each of these devices is a digital door that cybercriminals are looking to open - said Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cybersecurity.

Receiving the label is voluntary. However, Neuberger expressed hope that consumers will begin to demand the label, stating: “I don't want to connect another device in my home - a camera or a baby monitor - if it threatens my privacy.

Initially, the government plans to focus on consumer devices such as cameras, and later move on to home and office routers and smart meters. Products with this label may be available for sale as early as this year.

In its final days, President Joe Biden's administration plans to sign an executive order that will require the U.S. government to purchase only Cyber Trust Mark devices starting in 2027. Neuberger added that the program has bipartisan support.

Recall

