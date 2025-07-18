German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special services

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:31 PM • 88586 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 86153 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 75838 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 98900 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 95257 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 96257 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 440161 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 169959 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 167577 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 119167 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.8m/s
90%
746mm
Popular news
Washington prepares to transfer Patriot to Ukraine through European procurements and considers selling from its own stocks - WhitakerJuly 17, 04:37 PM • 8406 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 28724 views
A well-known "overseer" of southern Ukraine detained: almost 50 searches conductedJuly 17, 05:28 PM • 11169 views
Bad weather hit Lviv: streets flooded, cars went underwaterJuly 17, 05:56 PM • 14468 views
Legendary extreme athlete who jumped from the stratosphere and broke the sound barrier has died09:17 PM • 6212 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 88586 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 110084 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 123650 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 306943 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 440161 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Lviv
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 28824 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 43208 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 160302 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 224400 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 239521 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
Time (magazine)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander

German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

German politicians have called on the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to put the far-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance party under surveillance. The reason for this was the party's actions, which include defending a pro-Russian propagandist and supporting an organization suspected of financing terrorism.

German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special services

A group of German politicians has called on the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which acts as a counter-intelligence agency, to place the far-left political force - the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) - under surveillance. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

Several Bundestag and European Parliament deputies from Germany stated that the activities of this political force "are directed against the free democratic order" and therefore it should be under the surveillance of special services.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution must take action and place the BSW under surveillance to determine whether there is a serious threat to the democratic order

- said MEP Moritz Körner of the German Free Democratic Party.

At the same time, Gordon Hoffmann, Secretary General of the Christian Democratic Union in Brandenburg, noted that the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance "is a threat to security and a gateway for extremism in our state."

According to Spiegel, the reason for such statements and calls was the party's recent decision to defend the pro-Russian propagandist Alina Lipp, against whom the EU imposed sanctions.

In addition, representatives of Wagenknecht's party in the federal state of Brandenburg expressed support for the organization Friedensbrücke ("Peace Bridge"), whose leader is suspected of financing terrorist activities in eastern Ukraine.

Addition

Sahra Wagenknecht is a member of the Left Party of Germany. From July 2004 to July 2009, she was a Member of the European Parliament for the political group "European United Left/Nordic Green Left" (EUL/NGL).

She holds pro-Russian and Eurosceptic views, which earned her the nickname "Putin's friend."

Britain and Germany sign mutual defense pact against attack17.07.25, 02:23 • 6324 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
European Parliament
Bundestag
Der Spiegel
European Union
Germany
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9