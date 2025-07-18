A group of German politicians has called on the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which acts as a counter-intelligence agency, to place the far-left political force - the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) - under surveillance. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

Several Bundestag and European Parliament deputies from Germany stated that the activities of this political force "are directed against the free democratic order" and therefore it should be under the surveillance of special services.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution must take action and place the BSW under surveillance to determine whether there is a serious threat to the democratic order - said MEP Moritz Körner of the German Free Democratic Party.

At the same time, Gordon Hoffmann, Secretary General of the Christian Democratic Union in Brandenburg, noted that the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance "is a threat to security and a gateway for extremism in our state."

According to Spiegel, the reason for such statements and calls was the party's recent decision to defend the pro-Russian propagandist Alina Lipp, against whom the EU imposed sanctions.

In addition, representatives of Wagenknecht's party in the federal state of Brandenburg expressed support for the organization Friedensbrücke ("Peace Bridge"), whose leader is suspected of financing terrorist activities in eastern Ukraine.

Addition

Sahra Wagenknecht is a member of the Left Party of Germany. From July 2004 to July 2009, she was a Member of the European Parliament for the political group "European United Left/Nordic Green Left" (EUL/NGL).

She holds pro-Russian and Eurosceptic views, which earned her the nickname "Putin's friend."

