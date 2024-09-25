There can be no just peace without Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there can be no just peace without Ukraine. Zelensky said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports .

It is the Ukrainian people who feel the pain of this war. It is Ukrainian children who are learning to distinguish between the sounds of different types of artillery and drones because of Russia's war. It is our people who are being forcibly divided by the occupation because Putin has decided that he can do whatever he wants. These are our heroic soldiers who are giving their lives defending our country from the invaders who are trying to steal our land. That is why we rightly say that there can be no just peace without Ukraine. I thank every leader, every country that supports us in this, that understands us, that sees how Russia, a country more than twenty times larger than Ukraine in terms of territory, still wants even more land, more land - which is crazy, trying to destroy a neighbor ,” Zelensky said.

He added that Russia has found very special friends for this purpose - North Korea and Iran.

The choice of friends is indicative. Now, every neighbor of Russia in Europe and Central Asia feels that the war can reach them, and just think of the losses it will mean for the world - the President added.

