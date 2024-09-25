ukenru
There can be no just peace without Ukraine - Zelenskyy

There can be no just peace without Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15115 views

President Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that there can be no just peace without Ukraine. He emphasized that the Ukrainian people suffer the most from the war waged by Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there can be no just peace without Ukraine. Zelensky said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports .

Details

It is the Ukrainian people who feel the pain of this war. It is Ukrainian children who are learning to distinguish between the sounds of different types of artillery and drones because of Russia's war. It is our people who are being forcibly divided by the occupation because Putin has decided that he can do whatever he wants. These are our heroic soldiers who are giving their lives defending our country from the invaders who are trying to steal our land. That is why we rightly say that there can be no just peace without Ukraine. I thank every leader, every country that supports us in this, that understands us, that sees how Russia, a country more than twenty times larger than Ukraine in terms of territory, still wants even more land, more land - which is crazy, trying to destroy a neighbor

 ,” Zelensky said.

He added that Russia has found very special friends for this purpose - North Korea and Iran.

The choice of friends is indicative. Now, every neighbor of Russia in Europe and Central Asia feels that the war can reach them, and just think of the losses it will mean for the world

- the President added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when some suggest alternatives to ending the war, it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians, but also gives Russian dictator Vladimir Putin political space to continue the war and pressure the world to take control of more nations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
europeEurope
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

