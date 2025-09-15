Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, commented on media reports about an agreement reached between the US and China regarding TikTok. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kovalenko's Telegram.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, for Washington, this is not just a matter of data or algorithms. It is about controlling one of the main tools for shaping public sentiment.

The main signal: the US and China are able to negotiate even when their starting positions are maximally opposite. This means the beginning of a big conversation about a new bipolar world. Russia is not at this table. Raw material appendages, which Russia is for China, are not invited to the table. They are used - said Kovalenko.

He added that in this situation, Putin was left with the role of a statistician who would have to execute decisions made by others. His war against Ukraine became a ticket to "non-subjectivity," and Russia was pushed out of the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe, says the head of the CPD.

The world is divided without Russia. And Putin is paying for the failed aggression against Ukraine by losing his subjectivity. One can walk alongside Xi and tell through Skabeyeva's mouth about "geopolitical leadership" as much as one wants, but China has already decided Russia's fate in advance - Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the US reached an agreement with China on TikTok ownership. The agreement was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: details will be finalized during Trump's conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.