03:43 PM
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
02:18 PM
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
12:27 PM
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
September 15, 09:58 AM
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's Speech
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 05:44 AM
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
TikTok
Truth Social
Bild
The New York Times
Shahed-136

US and China agree on TikTok, Russia loses subjectivity - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on the US-China agreement on TikTok, emphasizing that it indicates the beginning of a new bipolar world without Russia. He noted that Russia has lost its subjectivity due to the war against Ukraine and is now merely a raw material appendage.

US and China agree on TikTok, Russia loses subjectivity - CPD

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, commented on media reports about an agreement reached between the US and China regarding TikTok. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kovalenko's Telegram.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, for Washington, this is not just a matter of data or algorithms. It is about controlling one of the main tools for shaping public sentiment.

The main signal: the US and China are able to negotiate even when their starting positions are maximally opposite. This means the beginning of a big conversation about a new bipolar world. Russia is not at this table. Raw material appendages, which Russia is for China, are not invited to the table. They are used

- said Kovalenko.

He added that in this situation, Putin was left with the role of a statistician who would have to execute decisions made by others. His war against Ukraine became a ticket to "non-subjectivity," and Russia was pushed out of the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe, says the head of the CPD.

The world is divided without Russia. And Putin is paying for the failed aggression against Ukraine by losing his subjectivity. One can walk alongside Xi and tell through Skabeyeva's mouth about "geopolitical leadership" as much as one wants, but China has already decided Russia's fate in advance 

- Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the US reached an agreement with China on TikTok ownership. The agreement was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: details will be finalized during Trump's conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
