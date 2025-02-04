ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36033 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72202 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103587 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125171 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130752 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103608 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97595 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113640 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 31301 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108095 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 36033 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125171 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163442 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153462 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5155 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11669 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108095 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113640 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138869 views
Occupants have created a new system that blocks access to medical care in the south

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104709 views

In the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, a complex electronic system of registration with doctors has been introduced. Due to technical problems and unstable internet, many people are unable to receive medical care.

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine are facing increasing difficulties in accessing medical care. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

The occupation administration has introduced a complex electronic registration system, without which it is impossible to see a doctor. However, frequent technical failures and unstable internet connections make this process chaotic and almost inaccessible for many people, especially the elderly and those who do not use modern technology. 

Instead of providing hospitals with the necessary resources, the occupiers are creating additional bureaucratic obstacles that effectively deprive residents of basic medical care. This policy is part of a broader strategy of controlling the population and complicating living conditions in the occupied territories. 

Recall

The occupiers encourage migrants from Central Asia to move to the temporarily occupied territories. The aggressor is trying to change the demographic composition of the occupied territories, displacing the Ukrainian population.

In the TOT of Donetsk region, Russians are changing the demographic composition of the population due to Asian migrants16.01.25, 03:48 • 114610 views

Julia Kotwicka

tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
ukraineUkraine

