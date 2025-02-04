Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine are facing increasing difficulties in accessing medical care. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

The occupation administration has introduced a complex electronic registration system, without which it is impossible to see a doctor. However, frequent technical failures and unstable internet connections make this process chaotic and almost inaccessible for many people, especially the elderly and those who do not use modern technology.

Instead of providing hospitals with the necessary resources, the occupiers are creating additional bureaucratic obstacles that effectively deprive residents of basic medical care. This policy is part of a broader strategy of controlling the population and complicating living conditions in the occupied territories.

The occupiers encourage migrants from Central Asia to move to the temporarily occupied territories. The aggressor is trying to change the demographic composition of the occupied territories, displacing the Ukrainian population.

