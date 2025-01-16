The occupiers continue to take measures to change the demographic composition of the population in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Russians are agitating Central Asian laborers in Russia to move to the TOT, promising to get rid of migration pressure and residence permits. Thus, the number of migrants in the TOT of Donetsk region, in particular in Mariupol, is rapidly increasing to replace Ukrainians who left the city due to the occupation - the statement said.

It is noted that in this way, the enemy wants to get rid of the cultural heritage of the region and destroy any facts "that remind us that Russia is only a temporary occupier on this land. The Russians plan to assimilate the residents who remain in the city.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , refugees from the Kursk region of Russia have been brought to Mariupol and are being housed in houses taken from local residents. The occupiers are providing assistance to the Russians, ignoring the needs of thousands of Mariupol residents who have been left homeless.