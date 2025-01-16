ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115419 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123456 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124799 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155575 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107917 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104136 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113732 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106179 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 30434 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114262 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112158 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 28700 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126448 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155575 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152767 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181920 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112158 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114262 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137603 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129739 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147360 views
In the TOT of Donetsk region, Russians are changing the demographic composition of the population due to Asian migrants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114612 views

The occupiers are encouraging migrants from Central Asia to move to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region. Russia is trying to change the demographic composition of the region by displacing the Ukrainian population.

The occupiers continue to take measures to change the demographic composition of the population in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Russians are agitating Central Asian laborers in Russia to move to the TOT, promising to get rid of migration pressure and residence permits. Thus, the number of migrants in the TOT of Donetsk region, in particular in Mariupol, is rapidly increasing to replace Ukrainians who left the city due to the occupation

- the statement said.

It is noted that in this way, the enemy wants to get rid of the cultural heritage of the region and destroy any facts "that remind us that Russia is only a temporary occupier on this land. The Russians plan to assimilate the residents who remain in the city.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , refugees from the Kursk region of Russia have been brought to Mariupol and are being housed in houses taken from local residents. The occupiers are providing assistance to the Russians, ignoring the needs of thousands of Mariupol residents who have been left homeless.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

