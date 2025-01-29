Beyoncé returns with concerts after her husband's sexual assault allegations

Despite the scandal surrounding her husband Jay-Z, who is accused of sexual abuse, Beyoncé will give eight concerts in the UK as part of her Cowboy Carter world tour. Writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Despite the allegations against Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, she continues to focus on her career and is preparing for eight concerts in the UK this summer.

The 43-year-old singer will perform at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July as part of her world tour in support of her album Cowboy Carter.

Earlier, she announced an important announcement for January 14, fueling fans' interest since Christmas when she performed during the halftime show of an NFL game. In a video she posted on social media, Beyoncé appeared on a horse wearing a cowboy hat and waving an American flag.

Some speculated that she might perform at the Super Bowl on February 9, but later it became known that Kendrick Lamar and SZA would be the main stars of the show.

Beyonce has reportedly received a huge fee for her halftime performance during the NFL's Christmas Day game on Netflix, taking home $20 million for her 13-minute musical extravaganza.