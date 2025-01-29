Queen Elizabeth II's favorite granddaughter Beatrice gives birth to a daughter

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 69511 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90782 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106481 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109508 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103402 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103722 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113400 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116972 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102135 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 47866 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117567 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 53341 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112119 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 69511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129472 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165920 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19902 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23933 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112119 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117567 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139776 views
Actual
Queen Elizabeth II's favorite granddaughter Beatrice gives birth to a daughter

Queen Elizabeth II's favorite granddaughter Beatrice gives birth to a daughter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113715 views

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the birth of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn took 11th place in the line to the British throne.

Princess Beatrice became a mother for the second time - she gave birth to a daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn took 11th place in the line to the British throne, displacing Princess Eugenie to 12th position. Writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Beatrice has become a mother for the second time - she gave birth to a daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn became the 11th in line to the British throne, pushing Princess Eugenie to 12th place.

Athena Elizabeth is the third child in the Mapelli Mozzi family. In addition to her, the couple has a three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from Edoardo's first marriage to the architect Dara Huang. Princess Beatrice has repeatedly referred to Wolfie as her "bonus" child.

In a post on Instagram, Buckingham Palace shared the good news: 

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, January 22, at 12:57 a.m.

Athena Elizabeth Rose became the fourth granddaughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. In addition to her, three-year-old Augustus and one-year-old Ernest, sons of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, are already growing up in the family.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 41, shared his joy on Instagram, calling his daughter "tiny and absolutely perfect." He posted a touching photo of little Athena wrapped in a blanket and wrote:

"Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We met our little Athena last week and she has already charmed us all, including Wolfie and Siena. Our hearts are full of love for you, little Athena. Beatrice and I are so grateful to the wonderful staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support at this very special time.

Recall 

Meghan Markle has been the subject of a variety of derisive online nicknames over the years, such as "I've-Got," "Duchess Difficulty," and "MeMeMegan." However, one of the most unexpected was the nickname "Wolfram," which was reportedly given to her by Prince Charles at the time, emphasizing her "tough" and "unyielding" character.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldUNN Lite
karl-iiiCharles III
mehan-hertsohynia-sassekskaMeghan, Duchess of Sussex

Contact us about advertising