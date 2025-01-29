Queen Elizabeth II's favorite granddaughter Beatrice gives birth to a daughter

Princess Beatrice became a mother for the second time - she gave birth to a daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn took 11th place in the line to the British throne, displacing Princess Eugenie to 12th position. Writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Beatrice has become a mother for the second time - she gave birth to a daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn became the 11th in line to the British throne, pushing Princess Eugenie to 12th place.

Athena Elizabeth is the third child in the Mapelli Mozzi family. In addition to her, the couple has a three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from Edoardo's first marriage to the architect Dara Huang. Princess Beatrice has repeatedly referred to Wolfie as her "bonus" child.

In a post on Instagram, Buckingham Palace shared the good news:

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, January 22, at 12:57 a.m.

Athena Elizabeth Rose became the fourth granddaughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. In addition to her, three-year-old Augustus and one-year-old Ernest, sons of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, are already growing up in the family.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 41, shared his joy on Instagram, calling his daughter "tiny and absolutely perfect." He posted a touching photo of little Athena wrapped in a blanket and wrote:

"Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We met our little Athena last week and she has already charmed us all, including Wolfie and Siena. Our hearts are full of love for you, little Athena. Beatrice and I are so grateful to the wonderful staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support at this very special time.

