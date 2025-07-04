$41.720.09
Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 421 views

Russia intensified its offensives and shelling of cities after the US decision to suspend the supply of some weapons to Ukraine. Putin confirmed to Trump the immutability of his goals, and Kyiv suffered a massive drone and missile attack.

Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media

Against the backdrop of the US decision to suspend some arms supplies, Ukraine found itself facing a new wave of Russian attacks: Moscow intensified its offensives on the front and shelling of peaceful cities, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with Trump, made it clear that he was not going to stop the war. The Wall Street Journal writes about this, as reported by UNN.

As President Trump retreats in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin advances. Moscow is intensifying its ground offensive campaigns and bombing of cities across Ukraine as its invasion enters its fourth summer. At the same time, the US decision this week to halt some arms supplies to Ukrainians gives Putin a significant boost to his efforts to weaken Western support, which is key to maintaining Kyiv's resistance.

- the material states.

As the publication reminds, Putin, during a phone conversation with Trump on Thursday, made it clear that he had no intention of heeding the US president's calls to stop the war. Instead, he reiterated that his goals remained the same as during the invasion: to restore Russia's dominance over Ukraine and force the West to cease its support for Kyiv.

Trump stated no progress in talks with Putin on Ukraine04.07.25, 09:27 • 1397 views

Hours after the call, a barrage of Russian drones and missiles struck the Ukrainian capital, injuring at least 23 people as Kyiv residents took cover from fires until early morning. Putin's strategy aims to undermine Ukraine's ability and will to wage war by increasing pressure on its military and civilian population, as the country's most powerful supporter steps aside. Among the weapons the US has halted are interceptor missiles that help defend Ukrainian cities from aerial bombardment, the intensity of which is increasing.

- the publication notes.

It is noted that Ukraine is now facing a summer of relentless attacks from Russia, and Trump's efforts to achieve peace have reached a dead end.

Recent developments reinforce Russia's confidence that it can outlast Ukraine and its supporters in a war of attrition. Ukraine will have to use material resources sparingly, and this move will likely accelerate Russian victories on the battlefield, according to the analysis.

- the ISW analysis states.

Russia has concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy region in northern Ukraine, advancing about 19 km from Sumy, which has become a new target for Moscow. According to the Ukrainian military, for every Ukrainian fighting there, Russia has approximately three soldiers.

Ukraine has so far managed to stop the Russian advance, but the offensive has further stretched Ukraine's scarce forces, which are suffering from a shortage of human resources. Russia is exerting pressure at several points along the 750-mile front line, which stretches from the northeast to the south, forcing Ukrainian commanders to send some of their best units to fill gaps.

- the publication adds.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, emphasized that a decent agreement for peace is needed, and Kyiv supports American proposals.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
