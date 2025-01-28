ukenru
Actual
Democracy from childhood: Children's Council in Brovary educates leaders

Democracy from childhood: Children's Council in Brovary educates leaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 206811 views

The Council of Children and Student Youth of the Brovary Community has implemented more than 70 projects in 5 years. Participants undergo internships at the city council and develop leadership skills under the guidance of the CYSS.

Local authorities in Brovary pay great attention to the development of children and youth. One example of this is the activity of the Council of Children and Student Youth of the Brovary Territorial Community, which operates on the basis of the Palace of Children and Youth Creativity (PTCY). This organization has been a center of leadership among the community's students for more than five years, UNN reports.

The Children's Council brings together leaders of all schools in the community to promote their development and implement numerous initiatives. Since 2018, students have organized more than 70 creative, educational and public events covering a wide range of topics, from culture and leisure to volunteering.

According to Valentyna Pavluchenko, director of the Palace of Children and Youth Creativity, the Children's Council is not just another project, but a powerful platform for youth development. "It is a center of active youth who demonstrate leadership skills, propose projects, and actively implement them," she said in an exclusive commentary to UNN. Council members independently form a work plan for the year, which allows them to take into account their interests and needs.

A special feature of the Council's work is its close cooperation with local authorities. In particular, during the spring break, the Council's leaders annually undergo internships in the departments and offices of the city council. This allows young people to get acquainted with the internal workings of local governments, develop management skills, and prepare their own projects to improve the work of these structures.

Children create their own projects, which they present at the end of the internship. It's a fantastic experience that helps them understand how local government works and even decide on their future profession,

- says Valentyna Pavluchenko. According to her, many of the Council's alumni have become active citizens and managers.

The Children's Council also maintains contact with the Kyiv Oblast Children's Council by participating in its events. This gives the members the opportunity to learn from the experience of their peers from other communities and expand their horizons.

The projects implemented by the Council include Happy Childhood, aimed at protecting children's rights, and (NOT) Anxious Suitcase, which promotes a healthy lifestyle. The Connection project, which promotes partnerships and public relations, is also active.

The activities of the Children's Council are organized on the principles of self-governance, which allows participants to acquire decision-making skills and responsibility for their implementation. This not only contributes to their personal development, but also creates a democratic atmosphere in the educational environment of the community.

The support of local authorities plays a key role in the Council's functioning. In particular, the Department of Education and Science helps to coordinate the Council's activities, and financial support allows us to implement large-scale projects.

It is important that self-government in the Brovary community has become a form of amateur organization of children's life, where participants can show initiative, creativity and creativity. This helps young people find their place in society and form an active civic position. According to the director of the youth center, student self-government has become an important factor in the self-education of the individual, helping to identify and reveal the inner potential of children. This helps to create a new generation of leaders in the community who are ready to take responsibility for the future.

Every year, the Children's Council updates its work plans, taking into account the current challenges and needs of the community. Thus, the activities of the Council of Children and Student Youth are a vivid example of how active youth can contribute to community development. Thanks to the support of the local authorities and the well-coordinated work of the Council, the Brovary community is becoming a model for others in creating a democratic and innovative environment for children and youth.

Add

The Palace of Children and Youth Creativity in Brovary is an important center of out-of-school education where more than 1,800 children have the opportunity to develop their talents. Out-of-school education is free and supported by local authorities. As Valentyna Pavluchenko, the director of the institution, told UNN, the Palace's key activity is artistic and aesthetic education, which includes choreography, vocals, fine and decorative arts. In total, there are 42 different clubs at the Palace.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Brovary community is actively adapting the educational environment for children with sensory impairments, providing access to special textbooks, technologies, and inclusive programs.

In addition, 12 municipal schools and kindergartens of the Brovary territorial  community have created resource rooms for children with special educational needs. These rooms are used for psycho-emotional relief, correctional and developmental classes, as well as for individual and group lessons. 

In total, 2,256 children with special educational needs are registered with the Inclusive Resource Center (IRC) in the community, of whom 1,426 are preschoolers and 830 are schoolchildren. The community has implemented numerous inclusive initiatives and accommodations to ensure access to education for these children.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublications
kyivKyiv

