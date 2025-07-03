Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building

In Odesa, rescuers freed 10 people (including two children) who were trapped on the upper floors of a building damaged by a Russian shelling attack on the night of July 3. At least 4 people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the city's mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, a 9-story building was hit, with fires engulfing apartments on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors.

50 residents of the building were evacuated. With the help of special equipment, 10 people, including 2 children, were rescued from the upper floors. According to preliminary information, 4 people were injured. - the post says.

It is noted that a State Emergency Service Invincibility Point has been set up near the building, and psychologists are working on site.

Rescuers, using a seismographic device, have established control over the movement of destroyed structural elements of the residential building to prevent the collapse of dangerous debris on personnel. Liquidation work continues. - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to Gennadiy Trukhanov, three injured people were hospitalized.

"A preliminary inspection showed that one of the entrances suffered significant damage. It is dangerous to be in it. After the removal of emergency structures, experts will conduct a detailed assessment of the building's condition - this will allow determining further actions," the official added.

Recall

On the night of July 3, Odesa suffered a drone attack, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building. There are injured people who are receiving assistance.