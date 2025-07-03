$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 06:14 PM • 12410 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 02:12 PM • 95856 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 73432 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 66557 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
July 2, 11:29 AM • 61873 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 50909 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
July 2, 08:30 AM • 55040 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 125267 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42757 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46778 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

In Odesa, rescuers freed 10 people, including two children, who were trapped on the upper floors of a building damaged by Russian shelling. 50 residents were evacuated, four were injured, and three were hospitalized.

Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building

In Odesa, rescuers freed 10 people (including two children) who were trapped on the upper floors of a building damaged by a Russian shelling attack on the night of July 3. At least 4 people were injured. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to the Telegram channel of the city's mayor  Gennadiy Trukhanov, Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, a 9-story building was hit, with fires engulfing apartments on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors.

50 residents of the building were evacuated. With the help of special equipment, 10 people, including 2 children, were rescued from the upper floors. According to preliminary information, 4 people were injured.

- the post says.

It is noted that a State Emergency Service Invincibility Point has been set up near the building, and psychologists are working on site.

Rescuers, using a seismographic device, have established control over the movement of destroyed structural elements of the residential building to prevent the collapse of dangerous debris on personnel. Liquidation work continues.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

According to Gennadiy Trukhanov, three injured people were hospitalized.

"A preliminary inspection showed that one of the entrances suffered significant damage. It is dangerous to be in it. After the removal of emergency structures, experts will conduct a detailed assessment of the building's condition - this will allow determining further actions," the official added.

Recall

On the night of July 3, Odesa suffered a drone attack, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building. There are injured people who are receiving assistance.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa
