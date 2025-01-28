Expert: ARMA audit findings should be the basis for rebooting the agency and conducting an investigation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 55536 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82629 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105210 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108341 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132452 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103684 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113383 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101010 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37837 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115711 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 43599 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110209 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 55536 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127489 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164726 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154628 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13164 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18315 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110209 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115711 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139316 views
Actual
Expert: ARMA audit findings should be the basis for rebooting the agency and conducting an investigation

Expert: ARMA audit findings should be the basis for rebooting the agency and conducting an investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 132620 views

The Accounting Chamber has identified serious problems in the management of seized assets of the ARMA in 2022-2024. Due to the agency's inefficiency, the state lost at least UAH 850 million in revenue during the war.

The activities of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency under the current leadership raise serious questions about its effectiveness. The results of the audit of the Accounting Chamber should become the basis for the reboot of ARMA, as well as the basis for the investigation. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Vitaliy Kulyk, political expert, director of the Center for Civil Society Studies.

Let's be honest, it is difficult to talk about its effectiveness under the current leadership of the ARMA. It all started with questions about Ms. Duma's motivation and bias when she was appointed, with questions from many anti-corruption activists and experts, and with questions about the observance of the procedure and the independence of the candidate himself. But it's okay now, she's the head, and what has been done since then? Nothing,

- Kulyk emphasized.

The expert recalled that the Accounting Chamber had found huge losses from the Agency's delayed asset transfer processes.

Therefore, in my opinion, the report should definitely be the subject of an investigation, a reboot of the ARMA, not only in terms of the name of the head, but also in terms of the system - how decisions are made, how it reports, how the ARMA communicates with stakeholders,

- the political expert believes.

He also drew attention to the fact that ARMA is losing courts and it seems that certain cases are "actually being merged" due to inaction or other reasons. 

Add

Recently, the Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which revealed significant problems in the management of seized assets. In particular, the auditors emphasized the following problems: imperfect mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets; incomplete data on assets in the register; unregulated relations between ARMA and prosecutors and pre-trial investigation bodies.

Transparency International Ukraine notedthat the "disappointing" conclusions of the Accounting Chamber on the results of the audit of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency should become the basis for reforming this body.

Commenting on the Accounting Chamber's report, Anastasia Radina, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, said that the management of seized assets remains one of the biggest problems for the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. According to her, during the full-scale war, the state could have lost at least UAH 850 million in income from property management.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising