In Sumy number of victims of an enemy attack on a residential building increased to 10

In Sumy, the number of victims of an enemy attack on a residential building on January 30 has risen to 10 - A 76-year-old woman died in hospital from her injuries, the Sumy CMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Addendum

On January 30, the enemy attacked a 10-story residential building in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.