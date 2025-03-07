Bloody clashes near the Russian base in Syria: dozens killed in Latakia
Kyiv • UNN
Fighting broke out in the Syrian province of Latakia between security forces and supporters of Assad near the "Khmeimim" base. As a result of the clashes, 48 people were killed, including 16 security personnel, 28 militants, and 4 civilians.
In the Syrian province of Latakia, where the Russian airbase is located, fierce battles took place between security forces and supporters of the ousted president Bashar al-Assad. This was reported by the BBC, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to human rights defenders, at least 48 people were killed in the clashes, including 16 members of the security forces, 28 militants loyal to Assad, and four civilians.
The clashes began after an attack on a checkpoint near the city of Jebla, where the Russian military base "Khmeimim" is located in the vicinity. This area has become a hotspot of tension after supporters of the former president attempted to regain influence in the region. A curfew was imposed to strengthen control on the ground, and additional forces were sent from Damascus.
These events have been the most brutal since Bashar al-Assad lost control over part of Syria in December. At the same time, representatives of the Syrian government appealed to former supporters of the president to lay down their arms, threatening those who continue to fight with inevitable consequences.
Reminder
Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow after the regime was overthrown, has been named "Corruptor of the Year 2024" according to OCCRP. His regime is accused of drug trafficking, smuggling, and other crimes amounting to billions of dollars.
The new Syrian government demands that Russia extradite Assad and pay compensation29.01.25, 19:10 • 30367 views