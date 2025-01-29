The new Syrian government demands that Russia extradite Assad and pay compensation

Syria's new government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December after the overthrow of his regime. In addition, Damascus insists on compensation for the damage caused by Russia's support for Assad, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the issue of Assad's possible extradition and compensation. At the same time, Russia is interested in maintaining the naval base in Tartus and the Hmeymim air base, which are strategically important for its influence in the region.

After the talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Syrian side said that normalization of relations should take into account previous mistakes, respect the will of the people and work for their benefit. However, sources say that the Russian delegation was not ready to accept responsibility, and the parties agreed to continue discussions.

