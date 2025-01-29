The new Syrian government demands that Russia extradite Assad and pay compensation

ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Broadcast
February 28, 07:34 AM • 52581 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118513 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 58161 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 113116 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 28829 views
02:39 PM • 77135 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130479 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134608 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 166505 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156293 views
03:20 PM • 23219 views
02:48 PM • 26740 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 113116 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 118513 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 139998 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28812 views

The Syrian government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December. Damascus is also demanding compensation for supporting the Assad regime and participating in the reconstruction of the country.

Syria's new government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December after the overthrow of his regime. In addition, Damascus insists on compensation for the damage caused by Russia's support for Assad, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

According to Reuters, Syria's new leadership has asked Moscow to extradite former President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia in December after his regime was overthrown by rebels. In addition, the Syrian authorities want Moscow to compensate for the damage caused by its support of the Assad regime and to take part in the reconstruction of the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the issue of Assad's possible extradition and compensation. At the same time, Russia is interested in maintaining the naval base in Tartus and the Hmeymim air base, which are strategically important for its influence in the region.

After the talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Syrian side said that normalization of relations should take into account previous mistakes, respect the will of the people and work for their benefit. However, sources say that the Russian delegation was not ready to accept responsibility, and the parties agreed to continue discussions.

Recall 

The European Union may soon ease sanctions against Syria related to energy and transportation, but has not yet agreed on whether to ease restrictions on financial transactions. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

damascusDamascus
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria

