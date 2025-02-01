Emily in Paris star became a mother through surrogacy: the actress showed a photo

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 28417 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68185 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102974 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106332 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102473 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130180 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103567 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113317 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116916 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106910 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103482 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94203 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112929 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107383 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 28417 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124417 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130180 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153093 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1801 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9033 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107383 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112929 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138711 views
Emily in Paris star became a mother through surrogacy: the actress showed a photo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114337 views

Actress Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell have become parents for the first time to a girl named Tove Jane. The child was born from a surrogate mother, which caused a mixed reaction on social media.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell became parents for the first time. The child was born from a surrogate mother. Collins posted photos of the girl on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

"Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell. Words can never express our eternal gratitude for our incredible surrogate mother and everyone who has helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back," Collins wrote.

The actress's post also provoked negative comments among her followers. In particular, some commentators are outraged by the use of surrogacy.

"Rich people are using women as incubators again. What the hell? God, what a disappointment. Human trafficking," the comments read.

Her husband Charlie McDowell responded to the haters.

"Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are very happy and grateful. As for the bad messages about surrogacy and our journey to having a child, it's okay not to be an expert in surrogacy. It's okay not to know why someone would need a surrogate to have a baby. It's okay not to know the motives of the surrogate, no matter what you assume. And it's okay to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially about a beautiful girl who has brought a lot of love into people's lives," the actress' chosen one wrote.

Recall

Princess Beatrice became a mother for the second time - she gave birth to a daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn took 11th place in the line to the British throne, displacing Princess Eugenie to 12th position.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldUNN Lite
instagramInstagram

