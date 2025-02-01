Emily in Paris star became a mother through surrogacy: the actress showed a photo

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell became parents for the first time. The child was born from a surrogate mother. Collins posted photos of the girl on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

"Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell. Words can never express our eternal gratitude for our incredible surrogate mother and everyone who has helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back," Collins wrote.

The actress's post also provoked negative comments among her followers. In particular, some commentators are outraged by the use of surrogacy.

"Rich people are using women as incubators again. What the hell? God, what a disappointment. Human trafficking," the comments read.

Her husband Charlie McDowell responded to the haters.

"Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are very happy and grateful. As for the bad messages about surrogacy and our journey to having a child, it's okay not to be an expert in surrogacy. It's okay not to know why someone would need a surrogate to have a baby. It's okay not to know the motives of the surrogate, no matter what you assume. And it's okay to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially about a beautiful girl who has brought a lot of love into people's lives," the actress' chosen one wrote.

Recall

Princess Beatrice became a mother for the second time - she gave birth to a daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn took 11th place in the line to the British throne, displacing Princess Eugenie to 12th position.