“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia allegedly because of a coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia allegedly because of a coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127361 views

The Slovak police are preparing to deport a Ukrainian citizen born in 1966 on charges of threatening national security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is monitoring the situation and providing consular assistance to the detainee.

Slovak police are planning to deport a Ukrainian from the country over an alleged coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the department was aware of the detention of a Ukrainian citizen and emphasized that Ukrainian diplomats are keeping the case under special control. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of the detention in Slovakia on charges of "threatening national security" of a Ukrainian citizen born in 1966. The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic immediately established contact with the detainee and his family. Consuls are providing the necessary support to our citizen, who also has a private lawyer. We insist on the need for the Slovak side to respect the legitimate rights and interests of the Ukrainian citizen. The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic has already appealed to the competent authorities of Slovakia to clarify the grounds for the detention. Ukrainian diplomats keep the case under special control 

- the Foreign Ministry said.

Context

On Thursday, January 30, Dennik N reported that the Slovak police are deporting a Ukrainian man from the country because of the alleged threat of a coup d'état. According to the president of the police, Jana Mashkarova, the expulsion should take place "as soon as possible.

"Currently, one person is in the department of the foreign border police, where administrative expulsion is being carried out," Mashkarova added .

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Slovakia's Ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal to express his opposition to the official statements by Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsOur people abroad
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising