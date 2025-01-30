A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia allegedly because of a coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

Slovak police are planning to deport a Ukrainian from the country over an alleged coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the department was aware of the detention of a Ukrainian citizen and emphasized that Ukrainian diplomats are keeping the case under special control. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of the detention in Slovakia on charges of "threatening national security" of a Ukrainian citizen born in 1966. The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic immediately established contact with the detainee and his family. Consuls are providing the necessary support to our citizen, who also has a private lawyer. We insist on the need for the Slovak side to respect the legitimate rights and interests of the Ukrainian citizen. The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic has already appealed to the competent authorities of Slovakia to clarify the grounds for the detention. Ukrainian diplomats keep the case under special control - the Foreign Ministry said.

Context

On Thursday, January 30, Dennik N reported that the Slovak police are deporting a Ukrainian man from the country because of the alleged threat of a coup d'état. According to the president of the police, Jana Mashkarova, the expulsion should take place "as soon as possible.

"Currently, one person is in the department of the foreign border police, where administrative expulsion is being carried out," Mashkarova added .

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Slovakia's Ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal to express his opposition to the official statements by Prime Minister Robert Fico.