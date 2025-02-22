International Day of Support for Victims of Crime, Day of Modesty: what else is celebrated on February 22

Today, February 22, the world celebrates the International Day in Support of Victims of Crime. This day is intended to draw attention to the need to help those who have suffered from criminal acts or abuse of power, UNN writes.

February 22 is considered the International Day in Support of Victims of Crime.

In September 1985, the Seventh United Nations Congress on the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders proposed the adoption of the Declaration of Basic Principles of Justice for Victims of Crime and Abuse of Power. The UN General Assembly approved this document on November 29 of the same year, defining universal principles for the protection and support of victims.

On February 22, 1990, the British government promulgated the Crime Victims' Charter, which launched the official commemoration of this day.

Today, there are about 200 victim assistance programs around the world, ranging from support for victims of sexual violence to municipal services that clean up crime scenes. Such initiatives provide people with material and psychological assistance, help them cope with stress and overcome the crisis.

On February 22, the European Union countries celebrate European Equal Pay Day, which draws attention to the gender pay gap. Women in the EU earn on average 15% less than men, which means they have to work 53 days longer to earn the same amount. This gap is due to occupational segregation, unequal career opportunities, and the large share of unpaid domestic work performed by women. To combat discrimination, the European Commission launched the Gender Pay Gap initiative. The day was proclaimed by the European Parliament in 2008.

On the last Saturday of February, and this year it is February 22, the humorous holiday “Open the Night with That Bottle”is celebrated, which provides a great opportunity to open your “stash” saved for a special occasion. It's a moment to enjoy something special, perhaps even wine stored in glass bottles.

The history of glass bottles dates back to 1500 BC, when the Egyptians made the first samples from silica paste. However, significant development of glassblowing took place in Southeast Asia around 100 BC and in the Roman Empire around 1 AD. Wines stored in glass bottles, thanks to the cork, gained durability, which became an important milestone for the development of winemaking. This storage method allows wine to be stored longer, protecting it from air and improving its quality.

[February 22 is World Encephalitis Day, which is an inflammatory process of the brain and can lead to serious consequences, including disability or death. Encephalitis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites. One of the most common pathogens is the tick-borne encephalitis virus, which is transmitted through the bites of infected ticks.

Symptoms of encephalitis include severe headache, fever, nausea, confusion, seizures, impaired coordination of movements and speech. Children may have additional symptoms, such as lethargy and pale skin.

It is important to see a doctor at the first sign of the disease, as timely diagnosis and treatment can significantly reduce the risk of complications.

February 22 also marks Modesty Day, a holiday that promotes simplicity and restraint in all areas of life.

This day is aimed at encouraging people to develop inner harmony and attentiveness to their actions, without excessive desire for attention or material excesses. Modesty is considered a virtue that emphasizes the importance of internal values over external attributes.

This holiday also reminds us that true wealth is found in people and the relationships between them, not in material possessions. The Day of Modesty can be a great opportunity to reflect on your own values, as well as to express gratitude to those who live with dignity and respect for others.

On this day, the Church commemorates the Finding of the Relics of the Holy Martyr Eugenia. This day is important for Christians because it is a reminder of the martyrdom and heroism of those who died for their faith in Christ during the persecution of Christians in the first centuries.

When Christians were able to freely profess their faith, pious people discovered the burial place of the holy martyrs near the city of Eugene, where miraculous healings began to occur. On the order of the bishop, the graves were excavated, and imperishable relics were discovered that emitted a pleasant odor. In addition, among these relics were found the relics of St. Andronicus, one of Christ's 70 disciples, and his assistant, St. Junia.

This day is important for Christians because it reminds us of the power of faith and the dedication of those who were not afraid to suffer for their religious beliefs.

According to the new calendar, Andriy, Athanasiy, Viktor, Volodymyr, Voldemar, Ivan, Joseph, Mykhailo, Mykola, Serhiy, Stepan, Theodore, Fedir, Philip, Yan, Arina, Varvara, Elizabeth, Irina, and Paraskovia celebrate their birthdays today.