A 10-year-old child dies of measles in Bukovyna

A fatal case of measles was recorded in the Chernivtsi region - a 10-year-old child who had not been vaccinated died. This happened against the backdrop of critically low immunization rates. This is reported by the Department of Health of the Chernivtsi RSA, according to UNN.

"23.5% of children in the region who were supposed to be vaccinated against measles in 2024 have not yet been vaccinated," the report says,

Main reasons for refusal of vaccination:

- parents' religious beliefs;

- fear of possible side effects;

- unreasonable postponement of vaccination.

Doctors warn that this situation poses a high risk of measles spreading among unvaccinated children.

After the death of a 10-year-old child, epidemiologists conducted an investigation, identified contact persons and organized medical monitoring.

This prevented further spread of the infection in the center.

However, for the formation of collective immunity, the vaccination rate should be at least 95-98% both at the regional and national levels.

Why is measles dangerous?

It is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets and significantly weakens the immune system. Nine out of ten unvaccinated people who come into contact with a patient will get sick.

Complications are possible:

- pneumonia;

- hearing loss (otitis media);

- meningitis and encephalitis;

- subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (fatal brain damage);

- prolonged weakening of the immune system.

How to protect a child?

Vaccination is the only effective method of preventing measles.

- The first dose is administered at 12 months.

- The second dose was at the age of 6.

Vaccinations can be made free of charge at a family doctor or primary health care center.

