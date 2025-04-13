Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and several other regions. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

Residents and guests of the city are urged not to delay and immediately go down to the nearest shelters.

Add

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns of a potential threat of the use of ballistic missiles in regions where alarm signals are heard.

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of an attack