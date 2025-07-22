Court suspended Sinchuk from NABU detective position

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 874 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15883 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 40973 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 41266 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 41142 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 49105 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 42641 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 36402 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 26328 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32834 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.1m/s
86%
743mm
Popular news
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAPJuly 22, 10:41 AM • 111692 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 73905 views
Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayor01:18 PM • 9308 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov03:14 PM • 5714 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 18279 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 74421 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 133601 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 131689 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 128744 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 160503 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Bongbong Marcos
Grant Shapps
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
France
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 18713 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 167783 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 260224 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 272829 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 267008 views
Actual
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178
Lancet (loitering munition)

Court suspended Sinchuk from NABU detective position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv suspended Maksym Sinchuk, a senior operational officer of NABU, from his position until September 16. He has been notified of suspicion of committing a traffic accident that resulted in injuries to victims.

Court suspended Sinchuk from NABU detective position

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has suspended Maksym Sinchuk, a senior operational officer of the third department of the special operations unit of the NABU, from his position, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The court suspended the suspect until September 16.

Addition

Three NABU employees have been notified of suspicion for committing road accidents that resulted in injuries to victims. Sinchuk is among them.

The Pechersk District Court has already suspended NABU operative Anton Oliynyk from his position.

Also, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent to custody Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of NABU detectives, who is suspected of aiding Russia and his father.

Recall

The SBU stated that Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, has Russian citizenship, but his son did not indicate this when applying for access to state secrets, thereby violating the law.

In total, SBU, SBI, and Prosecutor General's Office employees conducted over 70 searches against NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia.

He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko.

Also, an employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, documented new facts of leakage of confidential information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9