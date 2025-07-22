Court suspended Sinchuk from NABU detective position

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has suspended Maksym Sinchuk, a senior operational officer of the third department of the special operations unit of the NABU, from his position, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The court suspended the suspect until September 16.

Addition

Three NABU employees have been notified of suspicion for committing road accidents that resulted in injuries to victims. Sinchuk is among them.

The Pechersk District Court has already suspended NABU operative Anton Oliynyk from his position.

Also, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent to custody Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of NABU detectives, who is suspected of aiding Russia and his father.

Recall

The SBU stated that Ruslan Magamedrasulov's father, Sentyabr Magamedrasulov, has Russian citizenship, but his son did not indicate this when applying for access to state secrets, thereby violating the law.

In total, SBU, SBI, and Prosecutor General's Office employees conducted over 70 searches against NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia.

He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko.

Also, an employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, documented new facts of leakage of confidential information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities.