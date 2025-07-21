Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal case

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has once again found itself in the spotlight – this time due to a criminal proceeding opened on the fact of possible abuse of power by its officials. However, instead of taking action, the head of the agency, Olena Duma, resorts to pompous statements about "zero tolerance for corruption," writes UNN.

Details

Last week, it became known about the initiation of criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of power by ARMA officials. The actions of the officials will be checked due to alleged unlawful actions during the transfer of the Trade Unions House to management, which were voiced in a journalistic investigation. No one has been charged yet.

When an agency that is supposed to manage seized assets comes under the scrutiny of anti-corruption bodies, society expects immediate action from the leadership. In such a situation, a logical and obvious step would be a statement about the start of an official investigation to check who and how made decisions that led to criminal proceedings.

But so far, this has not happened, and no internal checks have been announced. Instead, ARMA head Olena Duma stated that the agency "maintains an internal policy of zero tolerance for corruption," and the opening of criminal proceedings is the result of "hype" and incorrect work by journalists.

If it's just "hype" and the agency really has nothing to hide, then it would be logical to publicly announce the start of an internal investigation and promise to make personnel decisions if someone's guilt is proven.

This is not the first time that ARMA's top leadership has avoided responsibility and explanations. Recently, Deputy Head of ARMA Grigola Katamadze found himself at the center of a scandal due to a possible conflict of interest in the story of the sale of "UkrBud." Society expected a clear position from the head of the agency, but no comment or public investigation ever followed.

The absence of internal investigations amidst scandals undermines trust not only in the leadership but also in the institution as a whole. If the body does not demonstrate an example of transparency in its own work, logical questions arise: is its head not trying to cover up subordinates instead of bringing order?

The criminal proceedings due to alleged abuses by ARMA officials and the reaction of its leadership once again prove that the reform of the institution and an independent audit must take place as soon as possible. This has already been stated even in parliament.