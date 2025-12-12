Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán understands that he will lose the next parliamentary elections and is preparing to become the country's president, for which the Constitution will be changed, endowing this position with new powers. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Orbán raised the issue of transitioning to a presidential system of government in Hungary after meeting with White House chief Donald Trump in November, stating that this plan "has always been on the table."

The Hungarian parliament on Wednesday approved a bill by Orbán's Fidesz party that makes it more difficult for lawmakers to remove a president from office in the future - the publication reminds.

The authors point out that if Fidesz wins the elections, Orbán will be able to continue governing the country as president. If he loses, his presidency could limit the ability of opposition leader Péter Magyar to reposition the country as a loyal EU member.

Recall

The Hungarian opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and early elections after the release of a video recording of physical violence at a state juvenile detention center in Budapest.

Orban intimidates Hungarians with war with Russia if his party loses the elections