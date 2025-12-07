$42.180.00
Orban intimidates Hungarians with war with Russia if his party loses the elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections will decide whether Budapest will be drawn into a war with Russia. He noted that next year's elections will be the last before the war, as Europe has already decided to "go to war" by 2030.

Orban intimidates Hungarians with war with Russia if his party loses the elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the results of the next parliamentary elections will determine whether Budapest will be drawn into a war with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to About Hungary.

Details

On Saturday, December 6, at an event in the city of Kecskemét in central Hungary, Viktor Orbán announced that next year's parliamentary elections "will be the last before the war."

If we have a government supported by Brussels, they will drag us into war. If we have a national government, we still have a chance to avoid it.

- said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

According to him, Europe has allegedly already decided "to go to war" and "wants to be ready by 2030."

To prove this, he said that Europe is in the last stage of a four-stage escalation of war: breaking diplomatic relations, shifting the economy to a war footing, resuming conscription, and preparing for direct confrontation.

"To avoid this, we must pray. This situation is beyond our control. The question is, can we avoid war? We need strength - Hungary must become strong enough not only to say 'no' to war, but also to avoid it," Orbán summarized.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that after the war, Ukraine will become a buffer state between the West and Russia, as it was before the war.

Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in Ukraine06.12.25, 22:24 • 8950 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán