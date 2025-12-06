$42.180.00
The Diplomat

Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the dispatch of a Hungarian business delegation to Moscow. The mission will focus on economic cooperation in post-war conditions, when Russia may be reintegrated into the Western economy.

Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that a delegation would be sent to Moscow to prepare for the end of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during a meeting with supporters in the city of Kecskemét as part of the election campaign, Orbán announced that a Hungarian "business delegation" would go to Russia in the coming days.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the mission will focus on economic cooperation in post-war conditions, when Russia may not remain isolated from the Western economy, but rather be reintegrated.

We must think ahead. Because if God helps us and the war ends without us being drawn into it, and if the US president manages to reintegrate Russia into the world economy, and sanctions are lifted, we will find ourselves in a different economic situation.

- Orbán said.

He noted that he maintains contacts with both Washington and Moscow. At the same time, the prime minister added that he could not "reveal all the details."

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Moscow on November 28 to discuss oil and gas supplies, as well as peace efforts in Ukraine with Vladimir Putin.

Vita Zelenetska

