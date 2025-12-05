$42.180.02
Orban raises the stakes: Hungary refused to issue Eurobonds to help Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Hungary has officially refused to issue Eurobonds to support Ukraine. This complicates the search for alternative sources of financing for Kyiv if the EU cannot use frozen Russian assets.

Orban raises the stakes: Hungary refused to issue Eurobonds to help Ukraine

Hungary has officially refused to issue Eurobonds to support Ukraine, depriving the EU of a potential "plan B" if it fails to find a way to use frozen Russian state assets to finance a €165 billion loan to Kyiv. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the European Commission wants the 27 EU member states to agree at a summit later this month to support Kyiv's ailing economy with a loan based on frozen Russian central bank reserves. Belgium is strongly resisting, as it holds the lion's share of these funds and fears it will face liability if the Kremlin sues.

Eurobonds would provide an alternative funding stream for Ukraine, but Budapest rejected the idea of issuing joint debt backed by the EU's seven-year budget

- the publication quotes two unnamed diplomats.

It is indicated that Hungary's refusal came hours before a dinner between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Brussels to discuss the loan.

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed Eurobonds as one of two options, along with an asset-backed Russian loan, to ensure that Ukraine's war budget does not run out by next April. However, raising debt through the EU budget to support Ukraine requires a unanimous vote. Hungary's refusal now raises the stakes for what is expected to be intense negotiations on the loan before EU leaders gather in Brussels on December 18," the article says.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Belgium
Hungary
Ukraine