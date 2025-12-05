Britain is ready to transfer £8 billion of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine - The Times

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 4, 08:25 PM • 11134 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 18423 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 18537 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 31974 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 25834 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 39472 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 22264 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22130 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22322 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 31565 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
89%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Belgian PM confirms meeting with Merz on Friday regarding reparations loan to Ukraine, but there's a catch - ReutersDecember 4, 09:23 PM • 3580 views
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 4488 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks02:35 AM • 4376 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 3390 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 6170 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 31982 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 30614 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 39478 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 46691 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 71689 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 14101 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 27841 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 29000 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 73732 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 76491 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
James Webb Space Telescope
The Diplomat

Britain is ready to transfer £8 billion of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The UK government plans to transfer £8 billion of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. These funds could cover more than two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years.

Britain is ready to transfer £8 billion of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine - The Times

The UK government is ready to transfer 8 billion pounds sterling (about $10.6 billion - ed.) of Russian assets frozen in the Kingdom to support Ukraine. This is reported by The Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication, British government officials warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is an "active threat to the citizens, security and prosperity of Great Britain."

As part of international efforts to increase pressure on Putin, the UK is trying to reach an agreement with the European Union and other countries, including Canada, which could release up to 100 billion pounds sterling for Ukraine's military efforts.

- the article says.

It is indicated that these funds will cover more than two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years, either to continue the war or to finance reconstruction if a peace agreement is reached.

"A government source said that the exact mechanism for unblocking 8 billion pounds sterling of Russian assets held in the UK and transferring them to Ukraine has not yet been finalized," the publication adds.

Context

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated that he hopes for a "fruitful discussion" with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday regarding the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz canceled his trip to Oslo and will arrive in Brussels on Friday for a private dinner to convince the Belgian leadership to support a "reparation loan" to Ukraine of 165 billion euros, using the monetary value of frozen Russian state assets located on Belgian soil.

UK and EU ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets - Starmer25.11.25, 23:59 • 3813 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Brussels
Canada
Belgium
Great Britain
Ukraine