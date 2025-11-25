UK and EU ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets - Starmer

The United Kingdom, together with the European Union, is ready to move forward together in providing financial support to Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets. This was stated by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an online meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined", according to UNN.

Details

According to him, even while working towards achieving peace, support for Ukraine cannot be weakened, and this requires urgent decisions regarding funding and opportunities.

We, the United Kingdom, are ready to cooperate with the EU in providing financial support, based on the value of immobilized assets. This is the best way to show Putin that he must negotiate, not try to wait it out - said Starmer.

He added that partners must continue to support Ukraine's defense, which "holds on fearlessly."

"And this is the line of their sovereignty and their defense. But it is also our line, because it is about European freedom, our values, and our security," the head of the British government summarized.

Recall

European President Ursula von der Leyen announced significant progress in the negotiations of the Coalition of the Willing on sustainable peace in Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation and continued support for Ukraine, including the use of frozen Russian assets.

