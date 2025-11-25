$42.370.10
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Macron announced a decision on frozen Russian assets in the coming days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that a decision regarding frozen Russian assets, which are a means of pressure on Russia and a source of funding for Ukraine, will be made in the coming days. This will happen in coordination with European countries and the European Commission.

Macron announced a decision on frozen Russian assets in the coming days

French President Emmanuel Macron assured that a decision on frozen Russian assets would be "made in the coming days," UNN reports, citing Le Monde.

Details

The publication notes that in his statement after the meeting of the coalition of the willing, Macron assured that a decision on frozen Russian assets, which are at the center of political and legal intrigue in Europe, necessary for financing Ukraine, would be "made in the coming days."

These frozen assets "are extremely important" and "are also a means of pressure" on Russia, he said.

Danish Prime Minister calls for decision on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas24.10.25, 20:24 • 4903 views

"In the coming days, in coordination with all the most interested European countries and, of course, with the European Union and the European Commission, we will finalize a decision that will provide financing, ensure transparency for Ukraine, but maintain this pressure," Macron explained.

Macron warns against limiting the Ukrainian army25.11.25, 20:17 • 1072 views

Recall

A clause on the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction under American leadership was removed from the US peace proposal for Ukraine. European countries opposed this provision.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
European Commission
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States
Ukraine