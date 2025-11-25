Macron announced a decision on frozen Russian assets in the coming days

French President Emmanuel Macron assured that a decision on frozen Russian assets would be "made in the coming days," UNN reports, citing Le Monde.

The publication notes that in his statement after the meeting of the coalition of the willing, Macron assured that a decision on frozen Russian assets, which are at the center of political and legal intrigue in Europe, necessary for financing Ukraine, would be "made in the coming days."

These frozen assets "are extremely important" and "are also a means of pressure" on Russia, he said.

"In the coming days, in coordination with all the most interested European countries and, of course, with the European Union and the European Commission, we will finalize a decision that will provide financing, ensure transparency for Ukraine, but maintain this pressure," Macron explained.

A clause on the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction under American leadership was removed from the US peace proposal for Ukraine. European countries opposed this provision.