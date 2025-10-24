Danish Prime Minister calls for decision on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that allies from the "coalition of the willing" should reach a decision on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

We must work in such a way as to have a solution by Christmas Eve so that we can ensure funding for Ukraine for the next few years. – said Frederiksen.

The Danish Prime Minister is confident that "we can do it... and I will be waiting for a decision by Christmas Eve."

100 billion euros of reparations credit will go to military needs and another 40 billion to the budget: Ukraine's representative to the IMF announced expectations

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine improved its forecast for international reserves from $44.7 billion to $52.2 billion in 2026 and from $45.2 billion to $59.2 billion in 2027, including in the forecast the assumption of sufficient international financing, including "at the expense of a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian assets."