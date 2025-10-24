Danish Prime Minister calls for decision on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas
Kyiv • UNN
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on allies to decide on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that allies from the "coalition of the willing" should reach a decision on reparations loans for Ukraine by Christmas, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
We must work in such a way as to have a solution by Christmas Eve so that we can ensure funding for Ukraine for the next few years.
The Danish Prime Minister is confident that "we can do it... and I will be waiting for a decision by Christmas Eve."
100 billion euros of reparations credit will go to military needs and another 40 billion to the budget: Ukraine's representative to the IMF announced expectations22.10.25, 20:52 • 2796 views
Recall
The National Bank of Ukraine improved its forecast for international reserves from $44.7 billion to $52.2 billion in 2026 and from $45.2 billion to $59.2 billion in 2027, including in the forecast the assumption of sufficient international financing, including "at the expense of a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian assets."