Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has effectively rejected seven points of the 28-point peace plan proposed by the United States, including the initial plan's points on territorial exchange based on the line of contact and providing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Lavrov's reiteration of Russia's demand for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the unoccupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions contradicts point 21 of the initial peace plan, which states that Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions will be "frozen" along the line of contact, and that both Ukraine and Russia de facto recognize the line of contact.

Russia's commitment to establish full control over the Zaporizhzhia region also contradicts point 19 of the initial peace plan, which states that the ZNPP will resume its operation under the auspices of the IAEA and distribute electricity equally between Russia and Ukraine - analysts point out.

In their opinion, Lavrov's statements indicate that the Kremlin is unwilling to accept the initial 28-point peace plan; instead, Russia will demand further changes if Ukraine agrees to it.

"Lavrov's de facto rejection of key elements of the 28-point peace plan is consistent with Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on November 27 that the 28-point plan could be a basis for future negotiations, but not a final agreement as such," ISW summarizes.

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia had submitted additional proposals to the United States regarding collective security guarantees. He emphasized that the guarantees cannot be limited to Ukraine alone.

Earlier, Lavrov stated about an alleged "agreement" with the United States to continue working on ending the war in Ukraine. He positively assessed US President Donald Trump's "peace plan."

