IOC recommended allowing junior athletes from Russia and Belarus to sports tournaments with flag and anthem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The IOC recommends allowing junior athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions without restrictions. This includes the use of flags, anthems, and uniforms, extending to individual and team sports.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on December 11 recommended that sports federations allow junior athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions without prior restrictions, UNN writes.

Details

The IOC stated that in this case, "standard protocols of international federations... regarding flags, anthems, uniforms, and other elements must apply."

The recommendation applies to both individual and team sports, and the IOC advocates for its application already at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar in 2026.

Russia claims its gymnasts have been allowed to return to European competitions: already talking about a path to Olympic qualification28.11.25, 15:00 • 3276 views

Committee representatives emphasized that athletes must "uphold the mission of the Olympic Movement to promote unity and peace," otherwise they may be suspended.

Today's Olympic Summit recognized that athletes, and young athletes in particular, should not be held responsible for the actions of their governments – sport gives them hope and the opportunity to show that all athletes can respect the same rules and each other.

– the IOC statement reads.

The IOC also allowed international competitions to be held in Belarus, lifting the 2022 ban, but maintained the recommendation not to hold them in Russia.

International Judo Federation allowed athletes from the Russian Federation to compete again under the national flag27.11.25, 13:52 • 2903 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Sanctions
Belarus