Russia claims its gymnasts have been allowed to return to European competitions: already talking about a path to Olympic qualification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

The Congress of European Gymnastics voted to reinstate Russian athletes to competitions. This allegedly opens access to qualifying tournaments for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Russia claims its gymnasts have been allowed to return to European competitions: already talking about a path to Olympic qualification

The Russian Gymnastics Federation announced that "the European Gymnastics Congress voted to reinstate Russian athletes to competitions under the organization's auspices," writes UNN.

Details

It is alleged that the decision applies to all five sports within the organization's competence: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and aerobic gymnastics.

The Russian Federation claims that "for artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, this opens access to qualifying tournaments where selection for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles takes place."

"In trampoline gymnastics, athletes can qualify for the Olympics, bypassing European competitions," the Russian Federation states.

As indicated, the decision concerns allowing Russian athletes to return to European competitions. As Russian media write, it is about admitting Russian athletes to participate in the organization's tournaments in a neutral status.

Addition

In 2022, European Gymnastics (EG) and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) suspended Russian athletes from participating in international tournaments due to Russia's war against Ukraine. In 2024, FIG allowed them to compete in a neutral status.

IOC does not rule out participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2026 Olympics, but athletes are given conditions for participation27.07.25, 09:46 • 5121 view

Julia Shramko

