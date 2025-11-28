Russia claims its gymnasts have been allowed to return to European competitions: already talking about a path to Olympic qualification

The Russian Gymnastics Federation announced that "the European Gymnastics Congress voted to reinstate Russian athletes to competitions under the organization's auspices," writes UNN.

It is alleged that the decision applies to all five sports within the organization's competence: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and aerobic gymnastics.

The Russian Federation claims that "for artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, this opens access to qualifying tournaments where selection for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles takes place."

"In trampoline gymnastics, athletes can qualify for the Olympics, bypassing European competitions," the Russian Federation states.

As indicated, the decision concerns allowing Russian athletes to return to European competitions. As Russian media write, it is about admitting Russian athletes to participate in the organization's tournaments in a neutral status.

In 2022, European Gymnastics (EG) and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) suspended Russian athletes from participating in international tournaments due to Russia's war against Ukraine. In 2024, FIG allowed them to compete in a neutral status.

