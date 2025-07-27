IOC does not rule out participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2026 Olympics, but athletes are given conditions for participation

$41.770.00
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
06:57 AM • 1896 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 15265 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 36013 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 42681 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 70776 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 180661 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 76880 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 70312 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 116858 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42690 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Погода
+25°
0m/s
78%
747mm
Enemy strike on Sumy: three civilians injured
ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn
US Democratic Party's rating drops to 35-year low - poll
Asteroid 2024 YR4 will bypass Earth but may collide with the Moon: terms and threats to the planet named
Weather forecast: Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, severe heat expected in the south
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 116857 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses
Constitutional order must be restored
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media
IOC does not rule out participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2026 Olympics, but athletes are given conditions for participation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

The International Olympic Committee is considering admitting athletes from Russia and Belarus to the 2026 Winter Games only as "neutrals." Participation criteria will be strict: no support for the war and no ties to the army or security forces.

IOC does not rule out participation of Russians and Belarusians in the 2026 Olympics, but athletes are given conditions for participation

The International Olympic Committee is considering a scenario where athletes from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to participate in the 2026 Winter Games only as "neutrals." As IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated, the participation criteria will be as strict as for the Paris Olympics: no support for the war, no ties to the army or security forces, writes UNN with reference to SkiNordique.

Details

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet made a final decision regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, but is tentatively ready to follow the same logic as for Paris-2024.

We will not rush for the meetings in September and December, but will likely move in the same direction as in Paris

- said IOC President Kirsty Coventry to L'Equipe.

To participate in the Paris Olympics, athletes from these two countries had to meet strict criteria: qualify for the sporting event, prove that they do not actively support the war in Ukraine, and have no ties to the military.

An expert group, established in March, thoroughly checked their profiles based on various sources, including official lists of athletes associated with military or security clubs published in Russia and Belarus.

Only those approved as "neutral individual athletes" were allowed to compete. Such a strict approach may well be repeated in 2026.

Ukrainian fencing world champion refused to take a photo with a Russian at the award ceremony7/24/25, 8:03 AM • 2573 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SportsNews of the WorldOlympics
Belarus
Paris
Ukraine
