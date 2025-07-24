Ukrainian fencing world champion refused to take a photo with a Russian at the award ceremony

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:24 PM • 18678 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 48404 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 31855 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 31315 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 61733 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 105011 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 60710 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86435 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 192754 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150860 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
40 years in prison and a $2 million fine: Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to actor's deathJuly 23, 10:27 PM • 12735 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positionsJuly 23, 10:48 PM • 22594 views
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov01:40 AM • 23924 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack02:54 AM • 20301 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse04:30 AM • 30223 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 105011 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 192754 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 249093 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 279733 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 290145 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 151315 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 271778 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 357900 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 363943 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 353869 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Airbus A320 series

Ukrainian fencing world champion refused to take a photo with a Russian at the award ceremony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Ukrainian fencing world champion Vlada Kharkova refused to take a joint photo with Russian vice-champion Kirill Borodachev. She returned to the podium only after the "neutral athlete" left the pedestal.

Ukrainian fencing world champion refused to take a photo with a Russian at the award ceremony

Ukrainian fencing world champion Vlada Kharkova refused a joint photo with Russian athlete Kirill Borodachev, who became vice-champion in men's foil. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian woman showed strength not only in battle, but also in principles.

Vlada refused a joint photo with the medalists of the first competition day, among whom was a representative of the aggressor country. She returned to the podium to capture the historic moment only after the "neutral athlete" left the pedestal of honor

- the message says.

The NOC of Ukraine called this a worthy and courageous position that deserves deep respect.

"Our athletes are not just champions, they are the voice of Ukraine in the world!" - added the NOC.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 23, Ukrainian epee fencer Vlada Kharkova brought the Ukrainian national team its first award at the World Fencing Championships. In the final, Kharkova defeated Katrina Lehis from Estonia, a bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympics, with a score of 15:14.

Universiade-2025: taekwondo fighter Harbar brings third gold to Ukraine23.07.25, 14:00 • 3680 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9