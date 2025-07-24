Ukrainian fencing world champion refused to take a photo with a Russian at the award ceremony

Ukrainian fencing world champion Vlada Kharkova refused a joint photo with Russian athlete Kirill Borodachev, who became vice-champion in men's foil. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian woman showed strength not only in battle, but also in principles.

Vlada refused a joint photo with the medalists of the first competition day, among whom was a representative of the aggressor country. She returned to the podium to capture the historic moment only after the "neutral athlete" left the pedestal of honor - the message says.

The NOC of Ukraine called this a worthy and courageous position that deserves deep respect.

"Our athletes are not just champions, they are the voice of Ukraine in the world!" - added the NOC.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 23, Ukrainian epee fencer Vlada Kharkova brought the Ukrainian national team its first award at the World Fencing Championships. In the final, Kharkova defeated Katrina Lehis from Estonia, a bronze medalist of the 2020 Olympics, with a score of 15:14.

