Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
10:37 AM • 24962 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 29030 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
08:25 AM • 44292 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 53604 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 125784 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 74667 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 75298 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 83656 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 03:21 PM • 120912 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
July 22, 02:31 PM • 114418 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Universiade-2025: taekwondo fighter Harbar brings third gold to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

Artem Harbar won the third gold medal for Ukraine at the 2025 World Summer Universiade in taekwondo. Mykhailo Brudin added a bronze in discus throw, showing a result of 60 meters 71 centimeters.

Universiade-2025: taekwondo fighter Harbar brings third gold to Ukraine

Taekwondo fighter Artem Harbar won the third gold medal for Ukraine at the World Summer Universiade - 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Third gold for Ukraine at FISU World Summer Games 2025," the Ministry of Youth and Sports noted.

Artem Harbar, the 2025 Universiade taekwondo (WTF) champion, shared his emotions after the victory: "I am very grateful for the belief in me. I am very proud of my country. This is our third gold medal. I tried very hard to win this fight."

In total, on the sixth day of competition, our national team's treasury received two more medals.

In addition to gold, the national team's medal collection was replenished with bronze. Athlete Mykhailo Brudin distinguished himself in discus throwing. His result was 60 meters 71 centimeters.

"I came here to throw 60 and 61, or 60 meters 20 centimeters. So I am very happy to achieve this result - 60.71 m," shared bronze medalist Mykhailo Brudin.

Taekwondo fighter Manenkov wins second gold for Ukraine at Universiade-202521.07.25, 12:39 • 12667 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Ukraine
