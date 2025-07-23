Universiade-2025: taekwondo fighter Harbar brings third gold to Ukraine

Taekwondo fighter Artem Harbar won the third gold medal for Ukraine at the World Summer Universiade - 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Third gold for Ukraine at FISU World Summer Games 2025," the Ministry of Youth and Sports noted.

Artem Harbar, the 2025 Universiade taekwondo (WTF) champion, shared his emotions after the victory: "I am very grateful for the belief in me. I am very proud of my country. This is our third gold medal. I tried very hard to win this fight."

In total, on the sixth day of competition, our national team's treasury received two more medals.

In addition to gold, the national team's medal collection was replenished with bronze. Athlete Mykhailo Brudin distinguished himself in discus throwing. His result was 60 meters 71 centimeters.

"I came here to throw 60 and 61, or 60 meters 20 centimeters. So I am very happy to achieve this result - 60.71 m," shared bronze medalist Mykhailo Brudin.

Taekwondo fighter Manenkov wins second gold for Ukraine at Universiade-2025