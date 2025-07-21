Taekwondo fighter Manenkov wins second gold for Ukraine at Universiade-2025

A Ukrainian taekwondo athlete won a gold medal at the World Summer Universiade in Germany. Thus, Ukraine has already won seven medals, including two gold ones, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

In the weight category up to 58 kg, taekwondo athlete Maksym Manenkov won a medal. His colleague Kyrylo Hurnov in the weight up to 80 kg became a bronze medalist. The Ukrainian team has already won seven awards of various kinds - reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Manenkov admitted that he was inspired to win by boxer Oleksandr Usyk's victorious fight against Daniel Dubois.

Don't push the horses. The goal was to show that I am the best in my weight at this tournament. This is a preparatory step for the World Championship, which will take place in two months - Manenkov stated.

Addition

Kyrylo Hurnov, a student of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the 2025 Universiade in the weight category up to 80 kg. This is the sixth medal for Ukraine at these competitions.

17-year-old Ukrainian fencer Emily Konrad won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Summer Universiade in Germany.