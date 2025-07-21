Taekwondo fighter Manenkov wins second gold for Ukraine at Universiade-2025

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 2992 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10109 views
Almost a hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 12790 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 15383 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 20314 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 35617 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 81522 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 80632 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 154891 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 149886 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
65%
743mm
Popular news
Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast tooJuly 21, 12:57 AM • 15465 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 57332 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 38695 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force06:44 AM • 17928 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 15306 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 323448 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 244641 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 308888 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 325637 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 502611 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 75414 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 171649 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 191378 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 190951 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 193253 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News
Financial Times
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Taekwondo fighter Manenkov wins second gold for Ukraine at Universiade-2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

Ukrainian taekwondo fighter Maksym Manenkov won a gold medal at the World Summer Universiade in Germany in the weight category up to 58 kg. This victory became the seventh medal for Ukraine at the competition, and Manenkov admitted that he was inspired by Oleksandr Usyk's winning fight.

Taekwondo fighter Manenkov wins second gold for Ukraine at Universiade-2025

A Ukrainian taekwondo athlete won a gold medal at the World Summer Universiade in Germany. Thus, Ukraine has already won seven medals, including two gold ones, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

In the weight category up to 58 kg, taekwondo athlete Maksym Manenkov won a medal. His colleague Kyrylo Hurnov in the weight up to 80 kg became a bronze medalist. The Ukrainian team has already won seven awards of various kinds

- reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Manenkov admitted that he was inspired to win by boxer Oleksandr Usyk's victorious fight against Daniel Dubois.

Don't push the horses. The goal was to show that I am the best in my weight at this tournament. This is a preparatory step for the World Championship, which will take place in two months

 - Manenkov stated.

Addition

Kyrylo Hurnov, a student of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the 2025 Universiade in the weight category up to 80 kg. This is the sixth medal for Ukraine at these competitions.

17-year-old Ukrainian fencer Emily Konrad won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Summer Universiade in Germany.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
Germany
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9