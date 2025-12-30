Gas continues to burn in Zakarpattia region after depressurization of the main pipeline - State Emergency Service

$42.220.15
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 12264 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 14804 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 22568 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 25212 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20430 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22062 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22227 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20255 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23313 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Popular news
In Luhansk hospitals, medical care is provided by untrained students - CNSDecember 29, 09:55 PM • 6084 views
Another group of children and teenagers returned to Ukraine from the occupied territoriesDecember 29, 10:19 PM • 3870 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 10074 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeed01:50 AM • 16537 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhoto02:26 AM • 9728 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 35658 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 36666 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 41112 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 157549 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 198452 views
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 19457 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 32382 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 41489 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 51997 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 157549 views
Gas continues to burn in Zakarpattia region after depressurization of the main pipeline - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The burning of residual gas in the main pipeline, which depressurized on December 29, continues in Zakarpattia region. There is no threat of flame spread or gas supply disruption.

Gas continues to burn in Zakarpattia region after depressurization of the main pipeline - State Emergency Service

As of this morning, the burning of residual gas continues at the site of the main gas pipeline fire in Zakarpattia Oblast, the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The State Emergency Service indicated that they received a "report of depressurization of the main gas pipeline with subsequent ignition" in the village of Rososh, Mukachevo district, on December 29 at 05:29.

Fire breaks out on main gas pipeline in Zakarpattia – State Emergency Service29.12.25, 15:59 • 3044 views

"As of 06:00 on 30.12.2025, the burning of residual gas in the pipeline continues," the report says.

It is noted that rescuers have been involved "for monitoring and interaction with representatives of the Carpathian LVUMG (linear production department of main gas pipelines)."

"There is no threat of flame spread, and no settlements have been disconnected from gas supply," the State Emergency Service said.

A depressurization of the main gas pipeline occurred in Kharkiv region: 30,000 people were left without gas28.08.25, 17:24 • 3682 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Energy
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine