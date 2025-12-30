Gas continues to burn in Zakarpattia region after depressurization of the main pipeline - State Emergency Service

As of this morning, the burning of residual gas continues at the site of the main gas pipeline fire in Zakarpattia Oblast, the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.



The State Emergency Service indicated that they received a "report of depressurization of the main gas pipeline with subsequent ignition" in the village of Rososh, Mukachevo district, on December 29 at 05:29.

Fire breaks out on main gas pipeline in Zakarpattia – State Emergency Service

"As of 06:00 on 30.12.2025, the burning of residual gas in the pipeline continues," the report says.

It is noted that rescuers have been involved "for monitoring and interaction with representatives of the Carpathian LVUMG (linear production department of main gas pipelines)."

"There is no threat of flame spread, and no settlements have been disconnected from gas supply," the State Emergency Service said.

