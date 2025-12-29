$42.060.13
Fire breaks out on main gas pipeline in Zakarpattia – State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

On December 29, at 05:29, a main gas pipeline caught fire near the village of Rososh, Mukachevo district. 21 rescuers and 7 units of equipment have been deployed to extinguish the fire; there is no threat to the population.

A main gas pipeline caught fire in Zakarpattia Oblast, the State Emergency Service in the region reported, writes UNN.

Details

"On December 29 at 05:29, the Rescue Service received a report about a main gas pipeline catching fire near the village of Rososh, Mukachevo district," the State Emergency Service reported.

As stated, "to ensure fire safety and prevent the spread of flames to the forest area," 21 rescuers and 7 units of equipment from state fire and rescue units of the cities of Mukachevo, Svaliava, and the village of Dovhe were involved. The operational and coordination department of the State Emergency Service and gas workers also arrived at the scene.

As of 07:15, the gas pipeline valve was shut off, and the burning was decreasing, the State Emergency Service indicated.

"There is no threat of further spread of fire to residential buildings and other infrastructure facilities. The local population was not disconnected from gas supply," the report says.

Journalist Vitaliy Hlahola clarified that the fire occurred "on one of the sections of the Druzhba gas pipeline."

Julia Shramko

