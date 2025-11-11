Prepared to blow up a gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine: Russian military intelligence agent detained

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 540 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 10162 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 15682 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 54769 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 70099 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 99303 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 116046 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119072 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86353 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57425 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Croatia refutes Hungary's claims about insufficient capacity of the Adriatic pipeline to replace Russian oilNovember 10, 11:01 PM • 22928 views
Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslideNovember 10, 11:27 PM • 31709 views
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - MediaVideoNovember 10, 11:56 PM • 30042 views
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terroristsNovember 11, 12:28 AM • 11739 views
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UkraineNovember 11, 12:59 AM • 13057 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 67225 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 116069 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 52590 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119098 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 110347 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
Kharkiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 47033 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 121381 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 126962 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 170979 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 239055 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Gold

Prepared to blow up a gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine: Russian military intelligence agent detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

The SBU counterintelligence detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who was preparing to blow up a main gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine. The perpetrator was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device near a nodal section of gas lines that provide heat supply to Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Prepared to blow up a gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine: Russian military intelligence agent detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented attempts by the Rashists to "cut off" part of the households in Kharkiv and Poltava regions from heat supply. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

As a result of pre-emptive actions, an agent of Russian military intelligence (known as GRU) who was preparing to blow up a main gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine was detained.

- the message says.

As the investigation established, the agent was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) near a nodal section of gas lines that provide heat supply to both regions.

According to the case materials, the perpetrator of the crime turned out to be an unemployed Kharkiv resident who came to the attention of the occupiers when he wrote anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv region06.11.25, 23:08 • 10070 views

There, he was contacted by a militant of the so-called "DPR special forces", who is fighting against Ukraine on the eastern front and cooperates with the Russian GRU.

Following his instructions, the agent purchased components for explosives and personally manufactured the IED. For conspiracy, he set up an underground "workshop" in his parents' house in the Berestyn district of Kharkiv region.

The SBU counterintelligence documented the agent's subversive activities step by step and detained him at the final stage of assembling the bomb.

During searches, a equipped IED was seized from the detainee, as well as a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for committing a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The issue of additional qualification of his actions for high treason committed under martial law is being decided. The offender is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Was about to set up a tripwire with an F-1 grenade in Kharkiv city park: FSB agent detained10.11.25, 10:41 • 8564 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Heating
Search
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine