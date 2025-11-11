Prepared to blow up a gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine: Russian military intelligence agent detained

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented attempts by the Rashists to "cut off" part of the households in Kharkiv and Poltava regions from heat supply. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

As a result of pre-emptive actions, an agent of Russian military intelligence (known as GRU) who was preparing to blow up a main gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine was detained. - the message says.

As the investigation established, the agent was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) near a nodal section of gas lines that provide heat supply to both regions.

According to the case materials, the perpetrator of the crime turned out to be an unemployed Kharkiv resident who came to the attention of the occupiers when he wrote anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

There, he was contacted by a militant of the so-called "DPR special forces", who is fighting against Ukraine on the eastern front and cooperates with the Russian GRU.

Following his instructions, the agent purchased components for explosives and personally manufactured the IED. For conspiracy, he set up an underground "workshop" in his parents' house in the Berestyn district of Kharkiv region.

The SBU counterintelligence documented the agent's subversive activities step by step and detained him at the final stage of assembling the bomb.

During searches, a equipped IED was seized from the detainee, as well as a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for committing a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The issue of additional qualification of his actions for high treason committed under martial law is being decided. The offender is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

